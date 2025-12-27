Mount Etna has become active in Sicily: ash emissions and explosions in the craters have been recorded

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
08:50 AM • 1832 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 13708 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 24235 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 57762 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 38824 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 42072 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 56693 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29086 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22765 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20163 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
76%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 17576 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 16444 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 15509 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 19194 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 14468 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 28178 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 57771 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 27652 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 56697 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 53517 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 3978 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 28170 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 14752 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 14369 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 16094 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Social network
Heating

Mount Etna has become active in Sicily: ash emissions and explosions in the craters have been recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Europe's highest volcano, Mount Etna, is once again erupting incandescent material and ash, with activity recorded in the northeast crater and the Bocca Nuova crater. Some volcanic ash has fallen on Taormina and the ski resort of Piano Provenzana.

Mount Etna has become active in Sicily: ash emissions and explosions in the craters have been recorded

Europe's highest and most active volcano, Etna, has once again begun to erupt incandescent material and ash. According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), activity was recorded on Friday in the northeast crater and the Bocca Nuova crater, writes UNN.

Details

The eruption cloud, influenced by the wind, spread in a northeasterly direction. A small amount of volcanic ash fell on the coastal city of Taormina, as well as on the territory of the ski resort of Piano Provenzana.

1345 volcanic eruption caused plague to spread in Europe - BBC05.12.25, 11:09 • 4795 views

In the Bocca Nuova crater, volcanologists recorded a series of explosions. Hot rock fragments rose several tens of meters above the crater rim.

Italy's regional civil protection agency has temporarily raised the alert level due to the risk of increased eruption. Experts warn of a high probability of lava fountains occurring in the near future.

Reference

Etna, with a height of approximately 3400 meters, is under constant surveillance. Its height and the shape of its summit regularly change due to frequent eruptions, which occur several times a year. Currently, activity monitoring continues around the clock.

Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii reached over 300 meters high: video24.12.25, 15:15 • 2942 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Volcanic eruption
Sicily
Italy
Europe