Mount Etna has become active in Sicily: ash emissions and explosions in the craters have been recorded

Europe's highest and most active volcano, Etna, has once again begun to erupt incandescent material and ash. According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), activity was recorded on Friday in the northeast crater and the Bocca Nuova crater, writes UNN.

The eruption cloud, influenced by the wind, spread in a northeasterly direction. A small amount of volcanic ash fell on the coastal city of Taormina, as well as on the territory of the ski resort of Piano Provenzana.

In the Bocca Nuova crater, volcanologists recorded a series of explosions. Hot rock fragments rose several tens of meters above the crater rim.

Italy's regional civil protection agency has temporarily raised the alert level due to the risk of increased eruption. Experts warn of a high probability of lava fountains occurring in the near future.

Etna, with a height of approximately 3400 meters, is under constant surveillance. Its height and the shape of its summit regularly change due to frequent eruptions, which occur several times a year. Currently, activity monitoring continues around the clock.

