1345 volcanic eruption caused plague to spread in Europe - BBC

Exclusive
07:29 AM • 7972 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 23115 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 34320 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 31139 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 52749 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 32165 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 52330 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23955 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23096 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23189 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 14135 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 17889 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 22317 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 18204 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 13634 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 13704 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 52767 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 40977 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 52340 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 57911 views
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 6908 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 18850 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 32684 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 33315 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 77834 views
FIFA (video game series)

1345 volcanic eruption caused plague to spread in Europe - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

A volcanic eruption around 1345 caused a climate shock that led to poor harvests. This forced Italian cities to import grain from the Black Sea, spreading the plague that killed up to half of Europe's population.

1345 volcanic eruption caused plague to spread in Europe - BBC

Scientists believe that a volcanic eruption around 1345 could have triggered a chain reaction that caused the plague epidemic in Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

As experts have established, traces preserved in tree rings indicate that the eruption caused a climatic shock and led to a series of events that brought the disease to medieval Europe.

Ash and gases from the volcanic eruption caused a sharp drop in temperature and led to poor harvests.

To prevent famine, densely populated Italian city-states were forced to import grain from areas around the Black Sea, which led to the spread of plague-carrying fleas in Europe.

The plague, also known as the "Black Death," swept through Europe in 1348-49, killing up to half of the population.

The disease was caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which was spread by wild rodents such as rats and fleas. It claimed the lives of 30-60% of Europe's population, caused mass deaths, demographic changes, economic decline, and had a profound impact on the psychology and culture of society.

Spain deploys army and drones to fight swine fever: 91 cities locked down due to export threat – Media04.12.25, 19:43 • 7658 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Volcanic eruption
Animals
Black Sea
Europe