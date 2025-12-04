Spain deploys army and drones to fight swine fever: 91 cities locked down due to export threat – Media

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
04:56 PM • 3254 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 12302 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 15382 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 27320 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 17187 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 18467 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 18540 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 27310 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 44866 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36354 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 19819 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 22218 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 12393 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 19335 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 10035 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 12302 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 19368 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 27320 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 37961 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 64849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belgium
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 5058 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 22251 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 25339 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 70152 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 73070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film

Spain deploys army and drones to fight swine fever: 91 cities locked down due to export threat – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Spain, the largest pork exporter in the EU, has deployed soldiers and drones to contain swine fever near Barcelona. Due to the outbreak, Mexico and Japan have suspended purchases of Spanish pork, and 91 cities have been locked down.

Spain deploys army and drones to fight swine fever: 91 cities locked down due to export threat – Media
Photo: Bloomberg

Spain, the largest exporter of pork products in the EU, has deployed soldiers, police dogs, and high-tech drones on the outskirts of Barcelona to track wild boars and contain an outbreak of swine fever. This disease, although safe for humans, poses a critical threat to the country's commercial pig farming. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

About 500 specialists, including 160 soldiers from the military emergency unit, are combing an area within a 6-kilometer radius of where the first infected animals were found. So far, nine dead boars with the fever have been found.

Consequences of swine fever for Spain

The European Commission has announced temporary restrictive measures on pig farming, covering 91 cities and towns in the province of Barcelona, although there are no commercial farms in this area.

Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters29.11.25, 21:15 • 4925 views

Due to the outbreak, Mexico and Japan have already suspended purchases of Spanish pork, and about 120 export licenses have been revoked.

Fighting animal diseases 

The army uses drones with thermal imagers to detect live and dead boars, and also sets up disinfection stations to prevent the spread of the disease by people and transport.

This is a very serious situation 

– said Quico Rivera, deputy inspector of the Catalan rural agents. 

He emphasized that the main goal is to prevent the infection from spreading north, where Spain's main pig farms are concentrated.

Experts indicate that the origin of the outbreak has not been established, but the cause could have been contaminated meat product from another country, for example, discarded by a truck driver and eaten by a boar. At the same time, the wild boar population is growing exponentially due to mild winters and the absence of predators. The Spanish authorities even offer monetary rewards to hunters who will shoot the animals. 

Spain records new suspected cases of African swine fever: pork exports at risk, markets closing30.11.25, 14:59 • 5136 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Animals
Technology
European Commission
Mexico
Japan