Zelenskyy named conditions for holding presidential elections in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for presidential elections provided that international partners ensure safe conditions. He emphasized the need to resolve security issues, the participation of military personnel, and changes to electoral legislation.

Zelenskyy named conditions for holding presidential elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be ready for presidential elections if international partners could ensure safe conditions, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The head of state emphasized that the issue of elections in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the Ukrainian people.

"This is a matter for the people of Ukraine, not the people of other countries. With all due respect to our partners," the President of Ukraine said during an online briefing, answering a journalist's question about whether the United States is pressuring Ukraine to hold elections.

Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy09.12.25, 22:14 • 44870 views

At the same time, he said that he would be ready for presidential elections if international partners could ensure safe conditions.

"Now I ask the United States of America, together with our European colleagues, if necessary, to help me ensure security for holding elections, and then within the next 60-90 days Ukraine will be ready to hold them. I personally have the will and readiness for this."

I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial law10.12.25, 21:17 • 8422 views

He added that several issues need to be resolved for the elections to be held, such as protection from constant Russian shelling and ensuring that Ukrainian soldiers can participate in the voting.

Another problem, Zelenskyy added, was the legal framework needed to ensure the legitimacy of the vote. He said he would appeal to members of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, to prepare proposals that would allow amendments to election legislation to allow elections to be held during martial law.

"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now11.12.25, 12:29 • 16583 views

