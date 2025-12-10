I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial law
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding holding elections under martial law. He expects the deputies to offer their vision on this issue.
Today I spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Substantively. I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine, and if partners, including our key partner in Washington, talk so much and so specifically about elections in Ukraine – about elections under the legal regime of martial law, then we must give Ukrainian legal answers to every question and every doubt
He emphasized that holding elections under martial law is not easy, but Ukraine definitely does not need pressure on this issue.
I expect that the people's deputies of Ukraine will offer their vision. Security challenges depend on partners, primarily on America, political and legal challenges must receive answers from Ukraine. And this will be
US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security and legislative issues. He also called on the US and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.