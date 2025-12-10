I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial law

$42.180.11
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 5536 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 10601 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 10468 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 13014 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18069 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 17739 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 18461 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 24690 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17142 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Popular news
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 28537 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding holding elections under martial law. He expects the deputies to offer their vision on this issue.

I expect people's deputies to offer their vision: Zelenskyy on elections under martial law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding the holding of elections under martial law. The President expects that the people's deputies will offer their vision on this issue, reports UNN.

Today I spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Substantively. I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine, and if partners, including our key partner in Washington, talk so much and so specifically about elections in Ukraine – about elections under the legal regime of martial law, then we must give Ukrainian legal answers to every question and every doubt 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that holding elections under martial law is not easy, but Ukraine definitely does not need pressure on this issue.

I expect that the people's deputies of Ukraine will offer their vision. Security challenges depend on partners, primarily on America, political and legal challenges must receive answers from Ukraine. And this will be

- added Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security and legislative issues. He also called on the US and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine