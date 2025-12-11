$42.280.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko stated the impossibility of parliamentary elections during martial law, citing the Constitution and the security situation. He emphasized the lack of a legal framework and difficulties with security, military participation, and voting abroad.

"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko stated that parliamentary elections during martial law are impossible from the point of view of the Constitution and the security situation. He emphasized that the legislative framework for elections in wartime is currently absent and requires serious joint work. He stated this during a telethon broadcast, as reported by UNN.

Details

The official emphasized that currently there are no legislative initiatives that could form the basis for holding elections during the war.

Currently, there are no legislative initiatives, no drafts, not even any drafts, as they say, of similar legislation, and therefore this indicates that we need to work on it if we want it to appear.

 - said Kornienko.

According to him, the creation of such documents can only be discussed after a broad discussion in parliament with the participation of the public and the government.

Such things must undergo a sufficiently serious discussion in parliament with representatives of various public or civic organizations. Of course, the government must actively participate in this, because there are many issues that are within the government's competence. Accordingly, to start such a process, we probably need to all sit down together, talk and understand where we can all move forward together in parliament, developing this legislation.

- emphasized Oleksandr Kornienko.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine noted that elections under current conditions are complicated by a number of factors: the participation of military personnel at the front, the voting of citizens abroad, the register of internally displaced persons - voters, and the impossibility of guaranteeing security during voting.

We cannot guarantee security either on election day or during campaigning in a very significant part of the territory, because our villages and towns are near the front line. We need to assess the security agencies themselves.

- emphasized the official.

Kornienko reminded that the Constitution of Ukraine clearly states: the powers of the Verkhovna Rada are extended for the duration of martial law, and it is forbidden to amend the Constitution during this period.

We have a Constitution. As long as martial law is in effect, it is simply impossible to even talk about these things, because, in fact, the Constitution cannot be changed during martial law. This is also an important point that everyone should remember.

- Kornienko concluded.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security issues and the legislative framework. He also called on the United States and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding the holding of elections under martial law. The President expects that the people's deputies will offer their vision on this issue.

Alla Kiosak

