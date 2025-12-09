Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but two issues need to be addressed, including security and the legal framework for this. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

I want to say that I have not discussed this issue (of elections - ed.). The issue of elections in Ukraine, it seems to me, primarily depends on our people, and it is a matter for the people of Ukraine, not a matter for other states. I will say frankly that I am ready for elections. If the question is that... I have heard such hints that we are clinging to power, or I am clinging to the President's chair, and that is why I am clinging to it, and that is why the war is not ending - this, to be honest, is an absolutely inadequate story - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that there are two issues for holding elections.

"First, security. How to hold them under strikes, missiles. As for our military, the question is how they will vote. The second issue is the legal framework for the legitimacy of holding elections. Since this issue is being raised today by the US President, our partners, I am ready for elections. Moreover, I am asking now and openly stating this... for the US to help me, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for holding elections, and then in the next 60-90 days Ukraine will be ready to hold elections, and I personally have the will for this and am ready," the President added.

He also appealed to the people's deputies with a request to prepare a legislative proposal on the possibility of a legal framework and a law on elections during martial law.

Prepare this for me. I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I expect proposals from partners, I expect a proposal from our deputies, and I am ready to go to elections - noted the head of state.

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.