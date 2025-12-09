$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
08:28 PM • 360 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 2284 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28903 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 11148 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 5102 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 25287 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 26794 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22610 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28569 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 50516 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - NaftogazDecember 9, 11:09 AM • 5834 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 15182 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 28418 views
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?December 9, 02:11 PM • 10302 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 11198 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 25294 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 28588 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 50519 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17750 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 64590 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Costa
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
India
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 4662 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 26594 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 28310 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64812 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 70309 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
R-360 Neptune
Airbus A320 series
Boeing 737 MAX

Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2310 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the country's readiness to hold elections, emphasizing the need to resolve security issues and the legislative framework. He also called on the United States and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but two issues need to be addressed, including security and the legal framework for this. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

I want to say that I have not discussed this issue (of elections - ed.). The issue of elections in Ukraine, it seems to me, primarily depends on our people, and it is a matter for the people of Ukraine, not a matter for other states. I will say frankly that I am ready for elections. If the question is that... I have heard such hints that we are clinging to power, or I am clinging to the President's chair, and that is why I am clinging to it, and that is why the war is not ending - this, to be honest, is an absolutely inadequate story

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that there are two issues for holding elections.

"First, security. How to hold them under strikes, missiles. As for our military, the question is how they will vote. The second issue is the legal framework for the legitimacy of holding elections. Since this issue is being raised today by the US President, our partners, I am ready for elections. Moreover, I am asking now and openly stating this... for the US to help me, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for holding elections, and then in the next 60-90 days Ukraine will be ready to hold elections, and I personally have the will for this and am ready," the President added.

He also appealed to the people's deputies with a request to prepare a legislative proposal on the possibility of a legal framework and a law on elections during martial law.

Prepare this for me. I will be in Ukraine tomorrow. I expect proposals from partners, I expect a proposal from our deputies, and I am ready to go to elections

- noted the head of state.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold elections and questioned Ukrainian democracy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine