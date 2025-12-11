Drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked two chemical plants in Russia that produce components for explosives. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, UNN reports.

On the night of December 11, SBS birds lit up chemical plants in the swamps. Akron chemical plant (Veliky Novgorod, Russia). Nitric acid, ammonia and ammonium nitrate, basic components for the production of gunpowder and explosives for the worm army. Dorogobuzh chemical plant (DOROGObuzh, Smolensk region, Russia). Production of nitric acid, ammonia, nitroammophoska, ammonium nitrate and other chemical waste for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives for the occupying army. - Madyar reported.

According to him, other critical, strategic and military infrastructure facilities in the swamps, including "one of the filling stations-oil refineries," were also hit that night.

A courtesy visit was made by the Birds of the 1st separate Center of the SBS (transformed 14th regiment of the SBS) together with the Birds of the "GRAF" unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces. - Madyar summarized.

