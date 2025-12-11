Ukrainian drones attacked two chemical plants in Russia: Madyar revealed details

$42.280.10
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 10156 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13788 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12500 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 15988 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14694 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15604 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16340 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35988 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21866 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 9582 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 16511 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 15166 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 27090 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 14891 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13780 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 27158 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35987 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 47688 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 48938 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 15218 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 26176 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31790 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27731 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 36409 views
Ukrainian drones attacked two chemical plants in Russia: Madyar revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In addition, other critical, strategic, and military infrastructure facilities in the swamps were hit tonight, including "one of the filling stations-oil refineries."

Ukrainian drones attacked two chemical plants in Russia: Madyar revealed details

Drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked two chemical plants in Russia that produce components for explosives. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, UNN reports.

On the night of December 11, SBS birds lit up chemical plants in the swamps. Akron chemical plant (Veliky Novgorod, Russia). Nitric acid, ammonia and ammonium nitrate, basic components for the production of gunpowder and explosives for the worm army. Dorogobuzh chemical plant (DOROGObuzh, Smolensk region, Russia). Production of nitric acid, ammonia, nitroammophoska, ammonium nitrate and other chemical waste for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives for the occupying army.

- Madyar reported.

Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video28.11.25, 15:49 • 3907 views

According to him, other critical, strategic and military infrastructure facilities in the swamps, including "one of the filling stations-oil refineries," were also hit that night.

A courtesy visit was made by the Birds of the 1st separate Center of the SBS (transformed 14th regiment of the SBS) together with the Birds of the "GRAF" unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

- Madyar summarized.

SBU drones halted the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea11.12.25, 09:56 • 3694 views

Antonina Tumanova

