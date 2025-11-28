Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video

$42.190.11
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 530 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3768 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 2724 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 18611 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15958 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15974 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27510 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18837 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17162 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14810 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 546 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10658 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 18639 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16697 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27527 views
Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Robert Brovdi showed footage of the destruction of three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems: "Buk-M1", "Buk-M2" and "Tor-M2". This significantly weakens the enemy's air defense in important directions.

Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), showed exclusive footage of the destruction of three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in three days. This is reported by UNN with reference to Brovdi's post on Telegram.

Details

Operators of the Asgard battalion as part of the 412th Nemesis SBS brigade, in cooperation with the 12th separate special purpose center of the 112th territorial defense brigade and the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kabul 9", destroyed three enemy air defense systems at once: "Buk-M1", "Buk-M2" and "Tor-M2".

These complexes are key elements of the enemy's air defense system at operational-tactical and operational depths. Their destruction significantly weakens the coverage of important areas and strategic objects.

 - the post says.

"Madyar" also published a video to confirm his words.

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Krasnoperekopsk chemical plant "Brom" and the "Krasnoperekopsk" power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea