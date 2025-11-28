Minus three Russian air defense systems in three days: Commander of SBS "Madyar" showed new video

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), showed exclusive footage of the destruction of three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in three days. This is reported by UNN with reference to Brovdi's post on Telegram.

Details

Operators of the Asgard battalion as part of the 412th Nemesis SBS brigade, in cooperation with the 12th separate special purpose center of the 112th territorial defense brigade and the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kabul 9", destroyed three enemy air defense systems at once: "Buk-M1", "Buk-M2" and "Tor-M2".

These complexes are key elements of the enemy's air defense system at operational-tactical and operational depths. Their destruction significantly weakens the coverage of important areas and strategic objects. - the post says.

"Madyar" also published a video to confirm his words.

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Krasnoperekopsk chemical plant "Brom" and the "Krasnoperekopsk" power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea.