SBU drones halted the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" company. This is the first time Ukraine has struck Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

At least four hits on the offshore platform were recorded. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves stopped.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

The SBU continues successful special operations against the Russian oil and gas sector, constantly expanding their geography. The "cotton" in the Caspian Sea is another reminder to Russia that all its enterprises working for the war are legitimate targets. No matter where they are located - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel transported oil products worth approximately $60 million in one go.