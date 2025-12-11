$42.280.10
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 15208 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 30454 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 29872 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 31948 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 28512 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 26362 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 32794 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22173 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 21136 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPD
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is known
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known
SBU drones halted the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

SBU drones struck the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, halting oil and gas production. This marks Ukraine's first strike on Russian oil production infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

SBU drones halted the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" company. This is the first time Ukraine has struck Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

At least four hits on the offshore platform were recorded. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves stopped.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

The SBU continues successful special operations against the Russian oil and gas sector, constantly expanding their geography. The "cotton" in the Caspian Sea is another reminder to Russia that all its enterprises working for the war are legitimate targets. No matter where they are located

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel transported oil products worth approximately $60 million in one go.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine