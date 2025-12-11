Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees

The Ukrainian team held a conversation with the American team regarding one of the three documents concerning security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, we had a constructive and in-depth conversation with the American team regarding one of the three documents we are currently working on – security guarantees. From America, there were Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Generals Keane and Grinkevich, and Josh Gruenbaum. I also thank Mark Rutte, who represented NATO. We highly appreciate the active work of the American side at various levels – not only to end the war, but also to guarantee Ukraine's security and prevent a new Russian invasion. This demonstrates the seriousness of America's intentions and its commitment to results - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that security guarantees are one of the most important things for all subsequent steps.

"We have already had a negative experience with the Budapest Memorandum. Everyone remembers this, as well as the fact that Russia has repeatedly violated all its other obligations. Therefore, it is now important that this document on security guarantees contains concrete answers to what worries Ukrainians most: what will be the actions of partners if Russia decides to come with its aggression again," the President noted.

The head of state added that the teams agreed to work actively to ensure a concrete understanding of security guarantees in the near future.

Recall

Ukraine finds it difficult to cope with Donald Trump's peace initiatives, which demand territorial concessions to Russia without security guarantees. This leads to increased pressure on Kyiv and a worsening military situation.