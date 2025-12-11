I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised the possibility of putting the issue of territorial control of Donbas to a referendum, as Kyiv is being pressured to agree to the terms of a peace plan that would end the war with Russia. Zelenskyy made the statement during a meeting with journalists, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

The Russians want the entire Donbas - we do not accept this. I believe that the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether in the form of elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must have a say - said Zelenskyy.

Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war

Recall

Ukraine submitted its response to the latest draft peace plan to the administration of US President Donald Trump.