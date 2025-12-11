$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 2356 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 10684 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 14116 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 19642 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 15517 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 17908 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 15756 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16193 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16612 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Publications
Exclusives
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2372 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the possibility of putting the issue of territorial control of Donbas to a referendum. This is due to pressure on Kyiv regarding a peace plan that should end the war with Russia.

I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised the possibility of putting the issue of territorial control of Donbas to a referendum, as Kyiv is being pressured to agree to the terms of a peace plan that would end the war with Russia. Zelenskyy made the statement during a meeting with journalists, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

The Russians want the entire Donbas - we do not accept this. I believe that the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether in the form of elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must have a say 

- said Zelenskyy.

Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war02.12.25, 13:17 • 5310 views

Recall

Ukraine submitted its response to the latest draft peace plan to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

