Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
10:36 AM • 2772 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 6460 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 37474 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 42907 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 55738 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 47041 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 43513 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34324 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28933 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24919 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
92%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 31284 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 29867 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 30480 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 21300 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 10200 views
Publications
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 1536 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 37486 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 42768 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 49050 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 57159 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 34354 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 36710 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 93151 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 68259 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 84385 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Financial Times
S-300 missile system

Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Ukraine might have to make "painful concessions" to end Russian aggression, suggesting a referendum could be held. He noted that diplomacy must produce compromises that the parties to the conflict can support.

Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) stated that Ukraine may be forced to make "painful concessions" in its struggle to end Russian aggression, and also suggested holding a referendum, UNN reports with reference to Ntv.de and AFP.

"This will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult process for Ukraine, which may end in a referendum," Wadephul told the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" newspaper.

Ukrainian citizens would then have to decide whether they can accept the terms of ending the war, he added, referring to Russia's demand for significant territorial concessions.

"The task of diplomacy is to develop compromises that the parties to the conflict can support. Ultimately, this will certainly always involve painful concessions," the minister emphasized.

Thanks to international diplomatic efforts, the chance for a ceasefire "has never been greater" than now. "A crucial prerequisite will be that Ukraine receives guarantees that it is not defenseless against renewed Russian aggression." The United States plays a key role in this.

Recall

The US recently presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which largely took into account Moscow's key demands. Among other things, it called for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine and a commitment not to join NATO. Under pressure from Ukraine and its European allies, the plan was replaced by a proposal that better takes into account Kyiv's interests.

Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening02.12.25, 13:00 • 544 views

After talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Florida, a meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow.

Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN02.12.25, 09:31 • 10360 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
NATO
Germany
United States
Ukraine