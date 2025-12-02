German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) stated that Ukraine may be forced to make "painful concessions" in its struggle to end Russian aggression, and also suggested holding a referendum, UNN reports with reference to Ntv.de and AFP.

"This will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult process for Ukraine, which may end in a referendum," Wadephul told the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" newspaper.

Ukrainian citizens would then have to decide whether they can accept the terms of ending the war, he added, referring to Russia's demand for significant territorial concessions.

"The task of diplomacy is to develop compromises that the parties to the conflict can support. Ultimately, this will certainly always involve painful concessions," the minister emphasized.

Thanks to international diplomatic efforts, the chance for a ceasefire "has never been greater" than now. "A crucial prerequisite will be that Ukraine receives guarantees that it is not defenseless against renewed Russian aggression." The United States plays a key role in this.

Recall

The US recently presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which largely took into account Moscow's key demands. Among other things, it called for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine and a commitment not to join NATO. Under pressure from Ukraine and its European allies, the plan was replaced by a proposal that better takes into account Kyiv's interests.

