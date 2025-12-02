Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN

US President Donald Trump has engaged a number of trusted individuals, business partners, and associates who do not hold official government positions to work on a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

On Tuesday, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow, where they are scheduled to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Neither representative has been confirmed by the Senate nor has classic diplomatic training, but Trump calls them the most effective mediators, capable, as he stated, of "closing the deal."

American officials recall that it was Witkoff and Kushner who participated in the process that previously led to a truce between Israel and Hamas.

As the publication notes, Trump's second term is characterized by a departure from traditional diplomatic tools: he relies on a small circle of business partners and allies.

Former State Department employees note that the president avoids bureaucratic structures and prefers personal contacts.

Meanwhile, Witkoff's ties with Russian officials are causing concern among allies: according to CNN, some meetings took place without the participation of American advisers.

Trump said that one of the conversations with Putin lasted five hours instead of the planned twenty minutes.

Kushner becomes a key figure

Kushner, despite his lack of formal status, quickly took a key position in the negotiations. Sources claim that leaders of other states perceive his participation as a personal channel to Trump.

He and Witkoff have already held meetings with the Ukrainian delegation. However, contacts with Russia have intensified criticism: in October, they met in Miami with Russian businessman Kirill Dmitriev, who is under sanctions.

Concluding the agreement

After a series of consultations, a 28-point draft peace plan emerged, which was sharply criticized in the US Congress and European capitals as being too favorable to Moscow.

The White House stated that the document was prepared by Witkoff and Marco Rubio and that it is undergoing adjustments. Rubio conducted further negotiations in Geneva and Florida and reported "significant progress," although Ukrainian sources emphasize that there is no final decision yet.

An additional role in the negotiations is played by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, whom Trump calls "his drone guy."

He worked with Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv and Geneva and contacted Russian participants in Abu Dhabi, but he is not being sent to Moscow.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that the Kremlin is setting conditions to refrain from publicly discussing the results of the US-Russian meeting on December 2. This is likely due to a desire to conceal Russia's rejection of the US and Ukrainian peace proposal.

