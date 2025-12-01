Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he held a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Florida, and the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts, writes UNN.

Just now, together with Emmanuel Macron – Keir Starmer was also on the line – we spoke with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations in Florida. An important briefing. We agreed to discuss more details in person – the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts. - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

