Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
12:41 PM • 7744 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 13018 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 16002 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 27839 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 17832 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 30726 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36773 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49444 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41889 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 16635 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 10895 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 13766 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 17129 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 10160 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 9030 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 17538 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM • 27839 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 30726 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 75084 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 10459 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 14060 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 75086 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 54798 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 71086 views
Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer held a conversation with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff. The results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida were discussed, and the teams will coordinate schedules for further contacts.

Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he held a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Florida, and the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts, writes UNN.

Just now, together with Emmanuel Macron – Keir Starmer was also on the line – we spoke with Rustem Umerov and Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations in Florida. An important briefing. We agreed to discuss more details in person – the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts.

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - media01.12.25, 16:09 • 1478 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida