Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 7556 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 12923 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 15908 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 27679 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 17797 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 30619 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36767 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49436 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41884 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff is holding talks with Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov in Florida. The meeting takes place after delegations discussed Washington's plan to end the war.

Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - media

AFP learned that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff was going to Florida, USA, for talks with a Ukrainian negotiator, French media, including Le Monde, reported, according to UNN.

Details

"US envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov are "meeting again right now" in Florida," a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Monday, the day after talks between their delegations on Washington's plan to end the war.

"There are still some issues" to discuss, the source added, the agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to meet with Rustem Umerov on Tuesday in Ireland, while Witkoff is expected to arrive in Moscow on the same day to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Julia Shramko

