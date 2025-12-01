Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - media

AFP learned that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff was going to Florida, USA, for talks with a Ukrainian negotiator, French media, including Le Monde, reported, according to UNN.

Details

"US envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov are "meeting again right now" in Florida," a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Monday, the day after talks between their delegations on Washington's plan to end the war.

"There are still some issues" to discuss, the source added, the agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to meet with Rustem Umerov on Tuesday in Ireland, while Witkoff is expected to arrive in Moscow on the same day to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

