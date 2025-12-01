$42.270.07
Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's special envoy Witkoff on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff is scheduled for December 2. This was announced by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's special envoy Witkoff on Tuesday

The Kremlin confirmed that a meeting between US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, as reported by Russian media, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

"Putin's meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon," Russian media quoted Peskov as saying.

"As for the statement, we'll see. There will be footage of the beginning of the meeting," Peskov noted.

Addition

As reported by Western media, US President's special representative Stephen Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, is expected to travel to Moscow today and meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, not only Trump's special representative is expected on the trip - "Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow for further negotiations on a possible peace plan."

This follows talks in Miami on November 30 between Ukraine and the United States.

Julia Shramko

