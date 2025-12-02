Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening

A plane, presumably carrying US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff, a participant in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, landed in Moscow. The Kremlin announced a meeting for the evening between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and another US negotiator, American President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive Witkoff in the Kremlin after 5:00 PM Moscow time (4:00 PM Kyiv time).

Besides Witkoff, Kushner, and an interpreter, there will be no one else in the American delegation at the talks in the Kremlin, Peskov said.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff will last as long as necessary, Peskov said.

Russian negotiator, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev will also meet with US President's special envoy Witkoff in Moscow today.

