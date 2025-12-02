Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening

$42.340.08
49.310.42
10:36 AM • 2020 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 4870 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36181 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 42107 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 55058 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 46627 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 43210 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34252 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28892 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24893 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Popular news
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 30698 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 29276 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 29860 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 20712 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 9262 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36181 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 42163 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 48473 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 56600 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 65843 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 34127 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 36472 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 92903 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 68018 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 84143 views
Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steven Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. His and Jared Kushner's meeting with Vladimir Putin is scheduled for the evening.

Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening

A plane, presumably carrying US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff, a participant in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, landed in Moscow. The Kremlin announced a meeting for the evening between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and another US negotiator, American President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive Witkoff in the Kremlin after 5:00 PM Moscow time (4:00 PM Kyiv time).

Besides Witkoff, Kushner, and an interpreter, there will be no one else in the American delegation at the talks in the Kremlin, Peskov said.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff will last as long as necessary, Peskov said.

Russian negotiator, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev will also meet with US President's special envoy Witkoff in Moscow today.

Trump's envoy and son-in-law to meet with Putin in Moscow to discuss ending the war in Ukraine02.12.25, 09:19 • 2576 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff