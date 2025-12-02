Trump's envoy and son-in-law to meet with Putin in Moscow to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

screenshot / youtube.com/@60minutes

Special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for talks on a possible path to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to end the war in Ukraine, which his administration refers to as a "bloodbath," among other things, but his efforts so far, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August, have yet to bring peace, the publication notes.

Last week, a leaked draft of 28-point US peace proposals emerged, causing alarm among Ukrainian and European officials. Following this, European states presented their counter-proposal for peace, and at talks in Geneva, the US and Ukraine stated that they had created an "updated and improved peace framework agreement" to end the war.

Putin stated that the discussions currently concern not a draft agreement, but a series of proposals which, he said last week, "could form the basis for future agreements."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Witkoff's meeting with Putin would take place on Tuesday afternoon, but he declined to discuss Russia's red lines, saying that megaphone diplomacy would not be helpful.

A White House official said that Kushner would join Witkoff during his trip to Russia.

Putin has repeatedly stated that he is ready for peace talks, but if Ukraine rejects a deal, Russian troops will advance further and seize more Ukrainian territory. As the publication writes, Russian troops control one percentage point more than two years ago and advanced in 2025 at the fastest pace since 2022, according to pro-Ukrainian maps, and Russian military commanders told Putin on Monday that Russian troops allegedly captured Pokrovsk and Vovchansk. American officials claim that more than 1.2 million people have died or been wounded in the war. Neither Ukraine nor Russia disclose their losses.

Since the emergence of the US draft proposals late last month, European states have been making every effort to support Ukraine against what they see as a punitive pro-Russian peace deal that could open Russia to US investment in oil, gas, and rare earths and return Moscow to the G8.

Witkoff, Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, for talks on Sunday at Witkoff's Shell Bay Club near Miami.

"We share the view that the war must be justly ended," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X after talks in Paris.

