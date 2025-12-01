Ukraine seeks to end the war with dignity and without "rewards" for Russia – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasized that the country is making every effort to end the war with Russia on principled grounds, while ensuring long-term security for Europe and the world. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

We are working very hard to end this war, and we must end it with dignity. We must ensure that Russia itself does not feel anything that would be perceived as a reward for this war.

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the principled positions concern sanctions, responsibility for war crimes, and the restoration of occupied territories at the aggressor's expense.

The President also noted that the common positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States determine not only the end of the war but also the duration of peace after it.

The stronger the common positions of the world on these points, the more reliable and lasting the peace will be.

— he noted.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population in Ukraine. The head of state expressed condolences to the families of those killed during today's missile attack on Dnipro.

Zelenskyy emphasized that security remains one of the key issues and thanked France and the partners of the Coalition of the Willing for their work on ensuring it.

