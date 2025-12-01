$42.270.07
Ukraine seeks to end the war with dignity and without "rewards" for Russia – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

After a meeting in France with President Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks to end the war, but in such a way that Russia does not receive "rewards" for it.

Ukraine seeks to end the war with dignity and without "rewards" for Russia – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasized that the country is making every effort to end the war with Russia on principled grounds, while ensuring long-term security for Europe and the world. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

We are working very hard to end this war, and we must end it with dignity. We must ensure that Russia itself does not feel anything that would be perceived as a reward for this war.

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

h. I want to hold additional consultations, I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office

He added that the principled positions concern sanctions, responsibility for war crimes, and the restoration of occupied territories at the aggressor's expense.

The President also noted that the common positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States determine not only the end of the war but also the duration of peace after it.

h. Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida

The stronger the common positions of the world on these points, the more reliable and lasting the peace will be.

— he noted.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population in Ukraine. The head of state expressed condolences to the families of those killed during today's missile attack on Dnipro.

Zelenskyy emphasized that security remains one of the key issues and thanked France and the partners of the Coalition of the Willing for their work on ensuring it.

h. Negotiations between Ukraine and the US were constructive, but there are "difficult things that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined the next steps

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Dnipro
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine