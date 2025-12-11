$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 21368 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 18060 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 19489 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 27705 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 41769 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36666 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
11:59 AM • 598 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 976 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 4196 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 8158 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 22611 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 29977 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 11740 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 25788 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 7944 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 8400 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 21387 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 37440 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 38737 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 45583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 3188 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 21039 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 26875 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 23068 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 31304 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

People's deputies Fedir Venislavskyi and Volodymyr Vatras confirmed work on draft laws regarding post-war elections, but Oleksandr Korniienko denies the existence of ready legislative initiatives. The main obstacles to holding elections are the constitutional ban during martial law and the inability to guarantee security.

People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period

In parliament, preparations for organizing and holding elections after the war have been underway for a long time. Fedir Venislavskyi, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, told UNN that he does not rule out that these preparations could be adapted to current challenges. At the same time, he emphasized that this is extremely difficult.

Details

Work on projects for holding post-war elections has been ongoing for a long time. I think the existing developments can be adapted to current challenges

- said MP Venislavskyi.

The fact that the work is being carried out was also confirmed by MP Volodymyr Vatras, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy, who reported that First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, who also commented today on the possibility of holding elections, is involved in it. At the same time, he stated the absence of legislative developments.

Currently, there are no legislative initiatives, no drafts, not even any rough drafts, as they say, of such legislation, and therefore this indicates that we need to work on it if we want it to appear

- said Kornienko.

According to him, the creation of such documents can only be discussed after a broad discussion in parliament with the participation of the public and the government.

Such things must undergo a sufficiently serious discussion in parliament with representatives of various public or civic organizations. Of course, the government must actively participate in this, because there are many issues that fall within the government's competence. Accordingly, to start such a process, everyone probably needs to sit down together, talk, and understand where we can all move forward together in parliament, developing this legislation

- emphasized Oleksandr Kornienko.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine noted that elections under current conditions are complicated by a number of factors: the participation of military personnel at the front, voting by citizens abroad, the register of internally displaced persons - voters, and the inability to guarantee security during voting.

We cannot guarantee security either on election day or during campaigning in a very significant part of the territory, because our villages and towns are near the front line. Security agencies must assess this. The security of organizing and holding elections is one of the key issues that currently concerns MPs. Of course, the main question is how to ensure the security of the electoral process, of polling stations located on the contact line. After all, we understand the capabilities of FPV drones, and we understand the capabilities of our enemy regarding the use of ballistics, and polling stations are places of mass gatherings of people

- emphasized Vatras.

Venislavskyi considers solving the security issue practically unrealistic.

But the main legal obstacle remains the constitutional prohibition of holding elections during martial law. And changing the Basic Law during this period is also prohibited.

We have a Constitution. As long as martial law is in effect, one simply cannot even talk about these things, because, in fact, the Constitution cannot be changed during martial law. This is also an important point that everyone needs to remember

- said Kornienko.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the country's readiness, emphasizing the need to resolve security issues and the legal framework. He also called on the United States and European partners to help ensure security for holding elections.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with people's deputies regarding holding elections under martial law. The President expects the deputies to offer their vision on this issue.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Fedir Venislavskyi
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine