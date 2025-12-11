$42.280.10
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist

Swelling, often ignored, can be an early sign of heart failure, hormonal imbalances, kidney problems, or lymphatic system issues. It is important to distinguish between situational and persistent swelling, as the latter requires immediate consultation with a doctor.

Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist

Edema is one of the most common symptoms that people ignore for years. But it can be an early sign of heart failure, hormonal imbalances, kidney dysfunction, or lymphatic system problems. Despite this, most people explain facial puffiness or heavy legs by yesterday's salty pickles or a sedentary lifestyle. UNN found out why edema should not be underestimated and what it can say about the body's condition.

Most people tend to underestimate edema because they believe it has household causes. However, in medicine, this topic is much broader and more complex. Doctors divide edema into two types: situational and permanent. And if situational edema – those that appear for a day and then disappear without intervention – do not pose a danger, then permanent edema can be a serious signal from our body to see a doctor.

The causes of edema can be related to both diseases and lifestyle features. Most often, the problems lie in a sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of salt and sugar, and improper nutrition. And in women, edema often depends on the period of the menstrual cycle.

- says doctor Oleksandra Shmuratko.

The most important sign of dangerous edema is its suddenness. If swelling appears unexpectedly, increases rapidly, is accompanied by shortness of breath, fatigue, or changes in urination, it is no longer a "cosmetic problem." Doctors emphasize: such edemas often become the first manifestations of heart failure, kidney disorders, or venous problems. And unilateral limb edema can indicate thrombosis – a condition that requires immediate medical attention.

Basic rules to protect against situational edema

However, some edemas really depend on our lifestyle and are not directly related to diseases. The first enemy in this story is salt. And although everyone knows about it, few are ready to actually reduce its consumption. However, doctors emphasize that changes should start with the "plate."

You should eat everything unsalted. The receptors will adapt in about one to three months, but the first month it will seem that the food is tasteless.

- explains Doctor of Medical Sciences Olena Radchenko.

She also recommends getting rid of the habit of adding salt to dishes at the table – because in this case, a person almost always oversalts. And she also advises limiting products with hidden salt: pickles, marinades, herring...

Water balance also plays an important role. According to doctors, it is best to focus on the body's natural need: the approximate amount of fluid consumed should correspond to its excretion. This helps to avoid both fluid retention and dehydration – two conditions that can equally provoke edema. Doctor Oleksandra Shmuratko emphasizes that rational nutrition, physical activity, and adequate water balance have a much greater impact than many imagine.

Rational nutrition according to the Harvard plate principle, regular physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week, sufficient fluid intake, and reduced salt – these are not just tips, they really work.

- emphasizes the doctor.

And for people who are prone to leg edema, it is important to avoid prolonged sitting or standing, take breaks for movement, and if necessary – after consulting a specialist – use compression garments.

Can edema save your life?

Edema is not a diagnosis, but a symptom. And it is also a signal from the body, by which the body tries to report an emerging problem. The body speaks to a person as it knows how: through fatigue, pain, shortness of breath, and... through edema. The ability to notice changes in time, consult a doctor, and not self-medicate can be critically important – and even save a life.

Sometimes the cause of edema lies not in heart or kidney diseases, or even in veins. There is another system that many people do not even remember until the problem becomes obvious – the lymphatic system.

Lymphatic system: an invisible mechanism that can "stop" the entire body

Our lymphatic system works quietly and imperceptibly, but its role is key: it is responsible for fluid drainage and maintaining balance in tissues. If this system fails, lymphedema can occur – dense, heavy edema that does not go away after sleep or rest and often turns into a daily burden for a person.

Unlike situational edema, lymphedema does not respond to folk remedies and does not disappear after a person starts drinking more or less water. It requires special therapy, compression support, and properly selected physical activity. The sooner a person consults a specialist, the greater the likelihood of avoiding complications and stopping the possible progression of the disease.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications