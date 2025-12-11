German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US

German Chancellor Frederik Merz announced that the European side has submitted proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine to the United States, and negotiations with the American side could take place this weekend and continue next week in Berlin. He said this on Thursday at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the German Chancellor, "yesterday afternoon we had an extensive phone conversation with President Trump, Emmanuel Master, Keir Starmer and myself, and we discussed the upcoming process over the next few days."

We made the suggestion that we together with the US administration we should finalize the discussions on the documents. There is a proposal that he did not know at the time we had the phone call because it was sent to the Americans later. We did send that document in the late afternoon and it was about territorial concessions Ukraine might accept. But this was a question that the Ukraine, this is a question that the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people need to answer. And we told President Trump exactly that. - Merz said.

According to him, "if we continue the process as we envision it, negotiations with the US administration will take place over the weekend, and perhaps a meeting will take place in Berlin early next week."

"Whether the US administration will participate in this meeting depends very much on the documents we will be working on at that time. I am quite confident that we will succeed, and during the phone call with President Trump, I had a clear impression that he is ready to embark on this path with us, because he knows that Europeans want to be heard in their interests, and must be heard in their interests here. This is exactly what I made clear during our conversation yesterday, and it was a very constructive conversation. We really showed respect for each other's points of view," Merz noted.

