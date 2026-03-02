UNESCO World Heritage site in Iran damaged by shelling

Golestan Palace in Iran, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been damaged after a US-Israeli strike. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

According to the agency, the palace's famous Mirror Throne Hall, as well as part of the museum exhibits, were previously evacuated to a protected storage facility. This was done after the January protests and during the 12-day war in June 2025.

It should be noted that the media does not specify the extent of the damage or provide details on which parts of the historical complex were affected.

Reference

Golestan Palace became the center of power during the Qajar dynasty after the capital was moved to Tehran and maintained this status during the Pahlavi dynasty.

The architectural complex was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013. UNESCO emphasizes that it is a masterpiece of the Qajar era, demonstrating a successful combination of Persian architectural and craft traditions with Western influences and technologies, becoming an important example of East-West synthesis.

The complex consists of eight key palace buildings (mostly for museum purposes) and the Golestan Gardens as the "green center" of the ensemble, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

Among the most famous rooms and buildings often mentioned in descriptions of the complex are the Mirror Hall (Talar-e Ayeneh), the Marble Throne Terrace (Takht-e Marmar), Shams-ol-Emareh, the Salam Hall, and other representative halls.

Recall

On March 2, residents of the Persian Gulf countries woke up to explosions after night attacks in which Hezbollah intervened in the conflict. Explosions were recorded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Lebanon, Israel, Kuwait, Iran, and Cyprus.