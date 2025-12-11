$42.280.10
Putin ordered to continue the offensive in Ukraine and capture Siversk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to continue military operations in Ukraine to achieve all the goals of the so-called "SVO". He emphasized the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured is Siversk in the Donetsk region.

Putin ordered to continue the offensive in Ukraine and capture Siversk

Dictator Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with Russian military commanders, ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the objectives of the so-called "SVO," writes UNN.

Details

I order to continue hostilities in Ukraine to achieve our goals in strict accordance with the plans.

– stated terrorist Putin.

He also focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured – Siversk, which is located in the Donetsk region near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, in turn, reported to Putin on plans to expand the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Siversk
Ukraine