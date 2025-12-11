Dictator Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with Russian military commanders, ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the objectives of the so-called "SVO," writes UNN.

Details

I order to continue hostilities in Ukraine to achieve our goals in strict accordance with the plans. – stated terrorist Putin.

He also focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured – Siversk, which is located in the Donetsk region near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, in turn, reported to Putin on plans to expand the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

