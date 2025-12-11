Putin ordered to continue the offensive in Ukraine and capture Siversk
Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to continue military operations in Ukraine to achieve all the goals of the so-called "SVO". He emphasized the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured is Siversk in the Donetsk region.
Details
I order to continue hostilities in Ukraine to achieve our goals in strict accordance with the plans.
He also focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured – Siversk, which is located in the Donetsk region near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, in turn, reported to Putin on plans to expand the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
