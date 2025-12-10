The Kremlin responded to the proposal of the President of Ukraine regarding an energy truce. This was stated by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN, citing Russian "media."

Details

Peskov stated that Russia is allegedly "working for peace, not a truce."

A stable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of relevant documents, is an absolute priority. - said Putin's spokesman.

He did not provide further details. At the same time, it is obvious that the Kremlin expects peace agreements to be signed on its terms.

Additionally

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator does not seek to restore the USSR and attack NATO. However, Peskov's statement that Putin "allegedly does not plan to restore the USSR" does not correspond to reality. As early as 2005, during a speech to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Putin stated that the collapse of the Soviet Union was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century" for Russia.

Putin has also repeatedly stated that "the Soviet Union is historical Russia, which simply had a different name." He spoke about this in 2011 and 2022.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated about an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine.

Also, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it supports American attempts to find a peaceful settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine, but emphasized the lack of intention to make new compromises.