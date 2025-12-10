$42.180.11
Exclusive
01:11 PM
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Publications
Exclusives
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Research found a decrease in market profitability the day after popular shows were released at midnight. Trader fatigue from late-night binge-watching may affect stock prices.

Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets

Watching popular late-night TV shows on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon can have unexpected financial consequences: research has found a significant drop in market returns the day after popular shows are released at midnight. New work by researchers Arbab Chima, Arman Eshraghi, Raghavendra Rau, and Qingwei Wang, whose findings are presented in the Financial Times, offers a fresh perspective on how trader fatigue, caused by voluntary sleep deprivation, can affect stock prices. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The popularity of streaming services and their practice of "binge-releasing" new seasons at midnight has led to a proliferation of late-night movie marathons. Researchers suggested that such fatigue among users who stayed up to watch TV series could be noticeable in pricing during the next trading session.

Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros08.12.25, 17:34 • 36203 views

Unlike the previously studied "daylight saving time anomaly," which is controversial, watching TV until dawn is likely to exhaust users more.

Key findings

Researchers found that market returns decline on days following the release of popular late-night shows.

On average, the S&P 500 index falls by approximately 0.25% the day after such releases. The cumulative annual decline in market returns is about 2.3%, based on the release of an average of 10 popular shows each year.

Gulf States, seeking access to Hollywood, fund Paramount's deal with Warner Bros09.12.25, 19:47 • 2800 views

The study reveals that stocks with larger market capitalization and higher institutional ownership are most affected, which contradicts the findings of previous work on trader fatigue, which pointed to small companies.

We found cross-sectional variation in the impact of sleep deprivation, which suggests that experienced institutional investors are susceptible to the new cultural trend of late-night TV viewing, which affects their cognitive abilities.

— the researchers note in their work.

They suggest that the asymmetric allocation of cognitive resources by sleep-deprived investors for making buy and sell decisions explains the lower returns.

Star of "Emily in Paris" announced the end of filming for season 5: release date revealed04.12.25, 13:20 • 2996 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyUNN Lite