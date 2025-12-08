$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 4774 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 11133 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 18823 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20246 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15235 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24318 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13041 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13104 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 12958 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 18823 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20246 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24318 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 31210 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Media giant Paramount has offered $74.4 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery, outbidding Netflix's offer of $72 billion. Paramount is offering $30 per share in cash, urging shareholders to reject the deal with its competitor.

Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros

Media giant Paramount has made an offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for approximately $74.4 billion, challenging Netflix, which only a few days ago agreed to acquire WBD for $72 billion. This is reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, Paramount announced that it was approaching WBD shareholders directly with an offer of $30 per share in cash. This offer exceeds the rival bid from Netflix, which Paramount called based on an "illusory prospective valuation" of WBD's cable assets.

Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO05.12.25, 14:40 • 53254 views

The key difference is that Paramount, unlike Netflix, is offering to buy all of Warner Bros.'s cable assets and is urging shareholders to reject the deal with its competitor.

Paramount's Argument

"We believe our proposal will create a stronger Hollywood. This is in the best interests of the creative community, consumers, and the film industry," said Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison.

The company claims that its offer reduces the risks associated with a lengthy regulatory approval process and the complex combination of equity and cash proposed by Netflix.

Netflix's Offer

Netflix's deal, concluded last Friday, is valued at $27.75 per WBD share ($82.7 billion, including debt). It does not include networks such as CNN and Discovery, as it involves a prior separation of WBD's cable operations.

Trump warned that the Netflix deal could create an antitrust "problem"

Trump warns Netflix deal could create antitrust 'problem'08.12.25, 09:26 • 2896 views

Stepan Haftko

