Gulf States, seeking access to Hollywood, fund Paramount's deal with Warner Bros

49.020.03
ukenru
03:34 PM • 12703 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 16478 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 17118 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 24729 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 45419 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28287 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30728 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40765 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34420 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35705 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.6m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 23129 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 22878 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 19362 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 21842 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 20185 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 12705 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 20200 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 45419 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16889 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 61093 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Joe Biden
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 1386 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 22879 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26782 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63404 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68959 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

Gulf States, seeking access to Hollywood, fund Paramount's deal with Warner Bros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Sovereign wealth funds from Gulf countries have joined forces to finance Warner Bros. Discovery's potential acquisition of Paramount. This move underscores their growing desire for Hollywood assets and influence in the global media market.

Gulf States, seeking access to Hollywood, fund Paramount's deal with Warner Bros

Three sovereign wealth funds from Gulf countries have joined forces to finance Paramount's deal for a potential acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. This move, marking a relatively rare joint alliance between states, underscores their growing appetite for Hollywood assets and influence in the global media market. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Paramount (PSKY.O) announced its support for the deal, naming the participants: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Abu Dhabi's L'imad holding company, and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Paramount also has support from Affinity Partners, founded by Jared Kushner, which has investments from Qatari and United Arab Emirates funds.

Trump warns Netflix deal could create antitrust 'problem'08.12.25, 09:26 • 3480 views

The decision to join forces to acquire a stake in Hollywood gems underscores the appetite of oil-dependent Gulf states for assets, from production to content.

A joint trilateral alliance is very unusual, but it allows the three countries to move beyond their regional media empires and immediately puts them in the top media league.

– noted Neil Quilliam, partner at Azure Strategy.

Since the investors will not have management or voting rights, their participation will not require approval from the US Committee on Foreign Investment. According to Quilliam, this acquisition will give them ownership of some of the world's most famous shows and access to a whole new audience.

Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros08.12.25, 17:34 • 26785 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Film
Series
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Netflix