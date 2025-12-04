Star of "Emily in Paris" announced the end of filming for season 5: release date revealed

Photo: www.instagram.com/ashleyparklady

American actress Ashley Park, who plays a role in the Netflix comedy series "Emily in Paris," announced the completion of filming for the 5th season of the series. She posted photos from behind-the-scenes on Instagram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The countdown to the release of season 5 of the series has officially begun. I'm thrilled with these teasers! I can't wait for December 18! - she wrote.

Additionally

"Emily in Paris" is a dramatic television series that tells the story of Emily, a young American woman, moving to Paris. The first season of the series, consisting of 10 episodes, was presented by Netflix on October 2, 2020.

The series stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, and others.

The release of season 5 is scheduled for December 18 of this year.

Recall

47-year-old Diego Borella, assistant director of the popular show "Emily in Paris," suddenly died in a hotel in Venice while preparing for the filming of the new season.

UNN also reported that actress Lily Collins returned to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter in her arms.