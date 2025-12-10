Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often

$42.180.11
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 7732 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 21381 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 36792 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 37521 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 29988 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 60080 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41123 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27728 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31831 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UNDecember 10, 01:39 AM • 9994 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 11758 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 20387 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 12979 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 9600 views
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 2792 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 20396 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 60082 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 46318 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 66084 views
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 82 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 9616 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 17142 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 34855 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 34863 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukraine dropped to 16th place globally in terms of PornHub visits in 2025. The average visit duration increased to 9 minutes and 39 seconds.

Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often

Ukraine ranked 16th among the top 20 countries generating the most visits to the porn site PornHub, dropping one position from last year's 15th place, according to the site's 2025 report, which detailed the main trends of the year in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"In Ukraine, search queries fluctuated somewhat, but 'hentai' remained the leader, and 'milf' took second place. 'homemade' rose 2 positions to 3rd," the report states.

As indicated, "'anime' remained in 4th place again this year."

"Josephine Jackson, a popular Ukrainian porn star, led in 1st place this year. Angela White was second most viewed, and Lily Phillips was third," the report says.

The average duration of a PornHub visit among Ukrainians increased by 14 seconds and amounted to 9 minutes and 39 seconds in 2025.

Addition

In May 2024, it was reported that the company that owns the PornHub service finally registered as a VAT payer, as a provider of electronic services.

Ukraine fines PornHub operator $5,54318.12.23, 19:24 • 37836 views

Julia Shramko

UNN Lite
Trend
Pornhub
Ukraine