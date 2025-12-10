Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often

Ukraine ranked 16th among the top 20 countries generating the most visits to the porn site PornHub, dropping one position from last year's 15th place, according to the site's 2025 report, which detailed the main trends of the year in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"In Ukraine, search queries fluctuated somewhat, but 'hentai' remained the leader, and 'milf' took second place. 'homemade' rose 2 positions to 3rd," the report states.

As indicated, "'anime' remained in 4th place again this year."

"Josephine Jackson, a popular Ukrainian porn star, led in 1st place this year. Angela White was second most viewed, and Lily Phillips was third," the report says.

The average duration of a PornHub visit among Ukrainians increased by 14 seconds and amounted to 9 minutes and 39 seconds in 2025.

Addition

In May 2024, it was reported that the company that owns the PornHub service finally registered as a VAT payer, as a provider of electronic services.

Ukraine fines PornHub operator $5,543