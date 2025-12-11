$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 1214 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 2372 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 6474 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 8638 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 13163 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13311 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14560 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15889 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 33507 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21559 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4986 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 13784 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11708 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22129 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 12162 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 6518 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22545 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 33524 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 45436 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 46733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11926 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24988 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30661 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26647 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35198 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2402 views

The European Union has announced the approval of a new approach to Ukraine's accession talks, which provides for technical negotiations to advance the process. This decision was made following an informal meeting of the bloc's European affairs ministers in Lviv.

EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means

Following an informal meeting of European affairs ministers in Lviv, the EU announced the approval of a new, technical approach to Ukraine's EU accession negotiations. This approach aims to advance the process despite Hungary's veto, as announced by Denmark's Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"For many of us, it is a disappointment that we have not been able to formally open Cluster 1, but I am very proud that we have now managed to apply a more technical approach – frontloading all the technical work," said the Danish minister.

"We confirmed this new approach today, and the next presidency, the Cypriot presidency, will be able to continue it," emphasized Marie Bjerre, Denmark's Minister for European Affairs.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos confirmed this and indicated that "today, member states clearly defined the direction and stated – all, almost all – that this alignment must continue as part of the structures and predictable processes. Member states provided guidance on what reform goals they expect from Ukraine to move the process forward. This is exactly what we needed on this basis – both Ukraine and the European Commission have a to-do list for advancing technical negotiations, and we know exactly what needs to be done," Kos emphasized.

"This means that the enlargement process with Ukraine is not standing still; it continues to move forward," said Marie Bjerre, the representative of the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, the informal meeting in Lviv discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and outlined further steps.

"Thanks to constructive cooperation with European partners, we successfully completed the screening stage in record time. Ukraine is finalizing the National Program for the Implementation of the EU acquis, which will be adopted soon. The latest European Commission Report confirmed Ukraine's progress across all negotiation Clusters. We have proven that a state whose institutions withstand the challenges of a full-scale war is capable of effectively functioning as a future EU member. We are ready to move forward and open negotiation clusters as soon as political conditions allow," stated Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka during the meeting.

Following the informal meeting, Taras Kachka and Marta Kos issued a joint statement, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing Ukraine's EU accession and accelerating key reforms.

The parties welcomed the completion of the bilateral screening of all negotiation chapters in an unprecedentedly short timeframe and the European Commission's assessment of the readiness of all six Clusters for opening. The parties expect the opening of negotiation Clusters, starting with Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process," without delay.

The focus is also on further steps in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption policy.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine aims to close clusters for EU accession by the end of 202603.12.25, 08:50 • 3569 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Denmark
Hungary
Ukraine
Cyprus
Lviv