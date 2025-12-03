Zelenskyy: Ukraine aims to close clusters for EU accession by the end of 2026

$42.340.08
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 15507 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 15675 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 27868 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 66629 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 45954 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 36979 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33144 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58933 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55647 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Popular news
Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shootingDecember 2, 09:01 PM • 10336 views
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - ZelenskyyPhotoDecember 2, 09:42 PM • 6116 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hoursPhotoVideoDecember 2, 09:55 PM • 4546 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 3344 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 11937 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 2586 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 27213 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 37050 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 35432 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 36368 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 47496 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 49699 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 105451 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 79738 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 95660 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine aims to close clusters for EU accession by the end of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Ukraine aims to close the negotiation clusters for accession to the European Union by the end of 2026. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that technically, Ukraine is ready to open all six clusters by the end of this year.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine aims to close clusters for EU accession by the end of 2026

Ukraine would like to close the negotiation clusters on the path to joining the European Union by the end of next year, as stated by the President's Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Ireland, UNN reports.

The European Commission recognizes that we can open three clusters. Three clusters are half. We have done everything for this. And everyone understands that by the end of this year, we will do everything technically to open all six clusters. Everyone also recognizes this. Ireland's presidency will be important. In the first half of 2026, Cyprus will hold the presidency, followed by Ireland. Of course, we want to open the clusters during Cyprus's presidency, and the next step is to close them. And we would like to do this during Ireland's presidency.

- noted the Head of State.

Ukraine seeks to open all negotiation clusters with the EU at the December summit, looking for ways to change Hungary's position - Deputy Prime Minister05.11.25, 12:05 • 3004 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus