Zelenskyy: Ukraine aims to close clusters for EU accession by the end of 2026

Ukraine would like to close the negotiation clusters on the path to joining the European Union by the end of next year, as stated by the President's Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Ireland, UNN reports.

The European Commission recognizes that we can open three clusters. Three clusters are half. We have done everything for this. And everyone understands that by the end of this year, we will do everything technically to open all six clusters. Everyone also recognizes this. Ireland's presidency will be important. In the first half of 2026, Cyprus will hold the presidency, followed by Ireland. Of course, we want to open the clusters during Cyprus's presidency, and the next step is to close them. And we would like to do this during Ireland's presidency.