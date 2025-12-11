Ukraine is struggling to cope with Donald Trump's latest peace initiatives, which, according to The Economist, follow a familiar pattern: a Kremlin-friendly speech, an attempt by Kyiv to soften the plan, Russia's rejection of a compromise with impossible conditions, and renewed pressure on Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to world media.

On December 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly opposed Trump's latest proposal, which demands territorial concessions to Russia without reliable security guarantees, stating that the two countries' visions of peace differ. In response, Trump stated that Ukraine is losing the war and its president usurped power by avoiding elections. An irritated Zelenskyy responded by declaring his readiness to hold elections "within the next 60-90 days" if the West guarantees security.

Pressure on Kyiv is growing, and Trump's demands were called "classic Trump psychopathy" by one European diplomat. American officials also conveyed secret proposals to their European counterparts regarding large-scale business deals with Russia, which would be partially financed by frozen Russian assets.

Americans continue to act, ignoring Putin's signals that he views territorial concessions as a means of politically subjugating Ukraine, not achieving peace. Putin publicly states his intention to "liberate Donbas and "Novorossiya"".

Meanwhile, the military situation in Ukraine is grim: Pokrovsk is getting out of control. One high-ranking commander points to the dire situation in Siversk, an outpost defending Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

If Siversk falls, evacuation routes will open. Then there will be panic – the official noted.

Zelenskyy's problems are compounded by a political crisis: after the resignation of the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on November 28, a successor has not yet been appointed.

