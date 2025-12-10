Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of four unusual adjika recipes for winter is presented, including options with zucchini, mango and ginger, lemon and cilantro, as well as plum adjika. These recipes offer a variety of taste solutions for gourmets and experiment lovers in the kitchen.
Adjika recipes, a Georgian condiment, impress with their variety; there are many ways to prepare it, from which you can choose the perfect one for you. We offer a selection of unusual and unpopular adjika recipes for winter - writes UNN.
Zucchini Adjika
Zucchini makes adjika sweet, soft, and tender. This option is ideal for you if you don't like spicy food.
Ingredients
- Zucchini - 3 kg;
- Carrots - 500 g;
- Sweet pepper - 500 g;
- Garlic - 5 heads;
- Tomatoes - 1.5 kg;
- Ground red pepper - 2.5 tbsp;
- Sugar - 100 g;
- Salt - 2 tbsp;
- Vegetable oil - 200 g.
Preparation
Blend tomatoes, carrots, garlic, and pepper in a blender, add sugar and oil to the mixture. Grind zucchini in a meat grinder and mix with the vegetable mixture. Cook zucchini adjika for 40 minutes over medium heat, then add red pepper and simmer for another 10 minutes. Done! Enjoy!
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes26.11.25, 14:02 • 39896 views
Adjika with mango and ginger
This condiment will add an exotic touch to any of your dishes. It is an ideal complement to baked salmon, tiger prawns, or a cheese platter. A real find for gourmets.
Ingredients
- Sweet pepper 400 g;
- Jalapeño pepper 200 g;
- Mango 1 piece;
- Fresh ginger 50 g;
- Garlic 3 cloves;
- Honey 1 tbsp;
- Turmeric 1 tsp;
- Lime;
- Salt.
Preparation
Cut peeled mango and peppers into cubes, grate garlic and ginger. Blend all ingredients until smooth and add honey, turmeric, lime juice, and salt. Refrigerate for 6 hours for all flavors to develop. Done! Enjoy!
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 111626 views
Lemon-Cilantro Adjika
Perfect for baked vegetables, meat, and fish. The condiment is extremely aromatic and slightly bitter, which makes it even more original.
Ingredients
- Lemon - 1 piece;
- Chili pepper;
- Cilantro;
- Garlic - 5-6 cloves;
- Salt.
Preparation
Peel the lemon, leaving a little zest, blend all ingredients. Salt the resulting homogeneous mass and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Done! Enjoy!
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes21.11.25, 19:13 • 103682 views
Plum Adjika
Ingredients
- Plums - 2 kg;
- Garlic - 200 g;
- Hot pepper;
- Tomato paste - 2 tbsp;
- Sugar - 200 g;
- Salt.
Preparation
Wash plums and remove pits, blend garlic, pepper, and plums, add sugar, salt, and tomato paste, mix until smooth and cook, stirring constantly, for 20 minutes. Done! Enjoy!
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make20.11.25, 17:45 • 71887 views