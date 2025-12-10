$42.180.11
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
02:20 PM • 9478 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
01:11 PM • 13487 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 15248 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 19560 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 15963 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 14015 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
December 10, 09:54 AM • 24434 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17063 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27524 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 148 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 9174 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 19568 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 09:54 AM • 24438 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 39320 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

A selection of four unusual adjika recipes for winter is presented, including options with zucchini, mango and ginger, lemon and cilantro, as well as plum adjika. These recipes offer a variety of taste solutions for gourmets and experiment lovers in the kitchen.

Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter

Adjika recipes, a Georgian condiment, impress with their variety; there are many ways to prepare it, from which you can choose the perfect one for you. We offer a selection of unusual and unpopular adjika recipes for winter - writes UNN.

Zucchini Adjika

Zucchini makes adjika sweet, soft, and tender. This option is ideal for you if you don't like spicy food.

Ingredients

  • Zucchini - 3 kg;
    • Carrots - 500 g;
      • Sweet pepper - 500 g;
        • Garlic - 5 heads;
          • Tomatoes - 1.5 kg;
            • Ground red pepper - 2.5 tbsp;
              • Sugar - 100 g;
                • Salt - 2 tbsp;
                  • Vegetable oil - 200 g.

                    Preparation

                    Blend tomatoes, carrots, garlic, and pepper in a blender, add sugar and oil to the mixture. Grind zucchini in a meat grinder and mix with the vegetable mixture. Cook zucchini adjika for 40 minutes over medium heat, then add red pepper and simmer for another 10 minutes. Done! Enjoy!

                    Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes26.11.25, 14:02 • 39896 views

                    Adjika with mango and ginger

                    This condiment will add an exotic touch to any of your dishes. It is an ideal complement to baked salmon, tiger prawns, or a cheese platter. A real find for gourmets. 

                    Ingredients

                    • Sweet pepper 400 g;
                      • Jalapeño pepper 200 g;
                        • Mango 1 piece;
                          • Fresh ginger 50 g;
                            • Garlic 3 cloves;
                              • Honey 1 tbsp;
                                • Turmeric 1 tsp;
                                  • Lime;
                                    • Salt.

                                      Preparation

                                      Cut peeled mango and peppers into cubes, grate garlic and ginger. Blend all ingredients until smooth and add honey, turmeric, lime juice, and salt. Refrigerate for 6 hours for all flavors to develop. Done! Enjoy!

                                      "Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 111626 views

                                      Lemon-Cilantro Adjika

                                      Perfect for baked vegetables, meat, and fish. The condiment is extremely aromatic and slightly bitter, which makes it even more original.

                                      Ingredients

                                      • Lemon - 1 piece;
                                        • Chili pepper;
                                          • Cilantro;
                                            • Garlic - 5-6 cloves;
                                              • Salt.

                                                Preparation

                                                Peel the lemon, leaving a little zest, blend all ingredients. Salt the resulting homogeneous mass and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Done! Enjoy!

                                                Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes21.11.25, 19:13 • 103682 views

                                                Plum Adjika

                                                Ingredients

                                                • Plums - 2 kg;
                                                  • Garlic - 200 g;
                                                    • Hot pepper;
                                                      • Tomato paste - 2 tbsp;
                                                        • Sugar - 200 g;
                                                          • Salt.

                                                            Preparation

                                                            Wash plums and remove pits, blend garlic, pepper, and plums, add sugar, salt, and tomato paste, mix until smooth and cook, stirring constantly, for 20 minutes. Done! Enjoy!

                                                            Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make20.11.25, 17:45 • 71887 views

                                                            Oleksandra Mesenko

                                                            PublicationsCulinary