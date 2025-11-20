$42.090.00
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10841 views

Quiche, considered a French dish, has German roots, where it was invented to reduce bread waste. UNN culinary experts have prepared 5 of the most popular recipes for this dish for the whole family.

Although quiche is considered a traditionally French dish, its origins lie in Germany. It was there that clever cooks invented a way to reduce waste after bread production. From the leftover dough, they made baskets, inside which they put various fillings - vegetables, meat or cheese - and baked them in the oven. This simple but brilliant idea quickly caught on and eventually made its way to France, where chefs made their own changes: they replaced the dough with shortcrust or puff pastry, and the filling was poured with a mixture of eggs and cream, creating the quiche known today. UNN has prepared for you 5 of the most popular recipes for this unique dish for the whole family.

Quiche Lorraine with salmon and broccoli

Ingredients:

- 350 g salmon fillet (or other red fish);

- 300 g broccoli;

- 200 ml cream 10-11% (or sour cream);

- 5 eggs;

- 200 g wheat flour;

- 100 g butter;

- 1/4 tsp grated nutmeg;

- 1/4 tsp ground pepper;

- 1 tsp salt.

Preparation:

  1. Mash cold butter with flour and a pinch of salt with a fork or in a blender.
    1. Add the egg and mix until smooth. You can add a little cold water.
      1. Wrap the dough in cling film and chill.
        1. Divide the broccoli into florets, boil for 5 minutes.
          1. Cut the salmon, salt it.
            1. Mix 4 eggs, cream, salt and spices until smooth.
              1. Roll out the chilled dough to 0.5 cm, form a base in a mold (25 cm), prick with a fork.
                1. Cover with parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes at 200°C.
                  1. Place the fish and broccoli on the base, pour the filling.
                    1. Bake for 30-40 minutes at 180°C until golden brown. Can be eaten warm or cold.

                      Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make19.11.25, 14:04 • 42993 views

                      Quiche with pumpkin and DorBlue cheese

                      Ingredients:

                      • dough: 200 g flour, 160 g butter, 5 g salt, a pinch of sugar, 100 g cold water;
                        • filling: 500 g pumpkin, 200 g sour cream or heavy cream, 3 eggs, 40 g corn flour, dried thyme, salt, pepper, DorBlue cheese.

                          Preparation:

                          1. Sift the flour, add salt and sugar, cut the butter into cubes and rub with the flour into crumbs.
                            1. Add water, knead the dough, form a ball, wrap in cling film and chill for 40-60 minutes.
                              1. Roll out the dough, place in a greased mold, prick with a fork. Cover with parchment paper.
                                1. Bake at 200°C for 10 minutes.
                                  1. Cut the pumpkin into cubes, bake until soft, cool and blend with thyme.
                                    1. Whisk sour cream with eggs, mix with pumpkin puree and corn flour, add salt and pepper.
                                      1. Place the filling on the dough, arrange Dorblue cheese on top.
                                        1. Bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes.

                                          Quiche with chicken, broccoli and tomatoes

                                          Ingredients:

                                          • base dough: 200 g flour, 40 g butter, 1 egg, 30 g sour cream, 5 g baking powder, salt.;
                                            • filling: 200 g chicken fillet, 1 onion, 200 g broccoli, 150 g tomatoes;
                                              • filling: 150 g cottage cheese, 2 eggs, 200 g sour cream, 100 g hard cheese, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, thyme, parsley.

                                                How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips18.11.25, 09:00 • 25466 views

                                                Preparation:

                                                1. Mix flour with baking powder and butter, add egg, sour cream and salt, knead elastic dough. Chill for 30 minutes.
                                                  1. Roll out the dough, place in a mold, prick with a fork, bake for 15 minutes at 180°C.
                                                    1. Cut chicken fillet into cubes, fry with onion.
                                                      1. Boil broccoli for 5 minutes, cut tomatoes in half.
                                                        1. Whisk cottage cheese with eggs, sour cream, salt and pepper.
                                                          1. Place chicken with onion, broccoli and tomatoes on the base, pour the filling, sprinkle with hard cheese, decorate with herbs.
                                                            1. Bake at 180°C for 40 minutes, sprinkle with parsley before serving.

                                                              Quiche with cherry tomatoes and meat balls

                                                              Ingredients:

                                                              - 5 eggs;

                                                              - 150 g wheat flour;

                                                              - 80 g butter;

                                                              - salt;

                                                              - 400 g pork and beef minced meat;

                                                              - 250 g cherry tomatoes;

                                                              - black pepper, spices for tomatoes;

                                                              - 150 g cream;

                                                              - greens;

                                                              - 20 g oil.

                                                              Preparation:

                                                              1. Mix flour, butter and egg, knead elastic dough, chill for 30 minutes.
                                                                1. Form balls from the minced meat, fry in oil, season with salt and pepper.
                                                                  1. Wash tomatoes, let drain.
                                                                    1. Roll out the dough, place in a greased mold, arrange meat balls, alternating with cherry tomatoes.
                                                                      1. Whisk cream with 3 eggs, spices, herbs, salt and pepper, pour over the quiche.
                                                                        1. Bake at 180°C for 40 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with grated cheese.

                                                                          How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist12.11.25, 09:33 • 64478 views

                                                                          Three-cheese quiche with spinach

                                                                          Ingredients:

                                                                          • base: 300 g cottage cheese, 1 egg, 1 tsp soda, 350-400 g whole wheat flour, a pinch of turmeric, salt;
                                                                            • filling: 150 g cottage cheese, 150 g feta cheese, 150 g homemade mozzarella, a large bunch of spinach, 1 young garlic or 2 cloves, dill, a little butter;
                                                                              • filling: 4 tbsp sour cream or white yogurt, 2 eggs, salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, black sesame seeds or nuts for decoration.

                                                                                Preparation:

                                                                                1. Knead the dough for the base, let rest for 30 minutes, grease the mold with butter, form a crust with high sides. Bake for 15 minutes, prick with a fork.
                                                                                  1. Fry garlic in butter, add spinach, stew for 5 minutes, add dill, salt and pepper. Place on the base, add cheeses.
                                                                                    1. Whisk eggs with sour cream, add salt, pepper and nutmeg, pour over the quiche.
                                                                                      1. Bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Decorate with sesame seeds or nuts.

                                                                                        Alla Kiosak

