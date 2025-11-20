Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Quiche, considered a French dish, has German roots, where it was invented to reduce bread waste. UNN culinary experts have prepared 5 of the most popular recipes for this dish for the whole family.
Although quiche is considered a traditionally French dish, its origins lie in Germany. It was there that clever cooks invented a way to reduce waste after bread production. From the leftover dough, they made baskets, inside which they put various fillings - vegetables, meat or cheese - and baked them in the oven. This simple but brilliant idea quickly caught on and eventually made its way to France, where chefs made their own changes: they replaced the dough with shortcrust or puff pastry, and the filling was poured with a mixture of eggs and cream, creating the quiche known today. UNN has prepared for you 5 of the most popular recipes for this unique dish for the whole family.
Quiche Lorraine with salmon and broccoli
Ingredients:
- 350 g salmon fillet (or other red fish);
- 300 g broccoli;
- 200 ml cream 10-11% (or sour cream);
- 5 eggs;
- 200 g wheat flour;
- 100 g butter;
- 1/4 tsp grated nutmeg;
- 1/4 tsp ground pepper;
- 1 tsp salt.
Preparation:
- Mash cold butter with flour and a pinch of salt with a fork or in a blender.
- Add the egg and mix until smooth. You can add a little cold water.
- Wrap the dough in cling film and chill.
- Divide the broccoli into florets, boil for 5 minutes.
- Cut the salmon, salt it.
- Mix 4 eggs, cream, salt and spices until smooth.
- Roll out the chilled dough to 0.5 cm, form a base in a mold (25 cm), prick with a fork.
- Cover with parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes at 200°C.
- Place the fish and broccoli on the base, pour the filling.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes at 180°C until golden brown. Can be eaten warm or cold.
Quiche with pumpkin and DorBlue cheese
Ingredients:
- dough: 200 g flour, 160 g butter, 5 g salt, a pinch of sugar, 100 g cold water;
- filling: 500 g pumpkin, 200 g sour cream or heavy cream, 3 eggs, 40 g corn flour, dried thyme, salt, pepper, DorBlue cheese.
Preparation:
- Sift the flour, add salt and sugar, cut the butter into cubes and rub with the flour into crumbs.
- Add water, knead the dough, form a ball, wrap in cling film and chill for 40-60 minutes.
- Roll out the dough, place in a greased mold, prick with a fork. Cover with parchment paper.
- Bake at 200°C for 10 minutes.
- Cut the pumpkin into cubes, bake until soft, cool and blend with thyme.
- Whisk sour cream with eggs, mix with pumpkin puree and corn flour, add salt and pepper.
- Place the filling on the dough, arrange Dorblue cheese on top.
- Bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes.
Quiche with chicken, broccoli and tomatoes
Ingredients:
- base dough: 200 g flour, 40 g butter, 1 egg, 30 g sour cream, 5 g baking powder, salt.;
- filling: 200 g chicken fillet, 1 onion, 200 g broccoli, 150 g tomatoes;
- filling: 150 g cottage cheese, 2 eggs, 200 g sour cream, 100 g hard cheese, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, thyme, parsley.
Preparation:
- Mix flour with baking powder and butter, add egg, sour cream and salt, knead elastic dough. Chill for 30 minutes.
- Roll out the dough, place in a mold, prick with a fork, bake for 15 minutes at 180°C.
- Cut chicken fillet into cubes, fry with onion.
- Boil broccoli for 5 minutes, cut tomatoes in half.
- Whisk cottage cheese with eggs, sour cream, salt and pepper.
- Place chicken with onion, broccoli and tomatoes on the base, pour the filling, sprinkle with hard cheese, decorate with herbs.
- Bake at 180°C for 40 minutes, sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Quiche with cherry tomatoes and meat balls
Ingredients:
- 5 eggs;
- 150 g wheat flour;
- 80 g butter;
- salt;
- 400 g pork and beef minced meat;
- 250 g cherry tomatoes;
- black pepper, spices for tomatoes;
- 150 g cream;
- greens;
- 20 g oil.
Preparation:
- Mix flour, butter and egg, knead elastic dough, chill for 30 minutes.
- Form balls from the minced meat, fry in oil, season with salt and pepper.
- Wash tomatoes, let drain.
- Roll out the dough, place in a greased mold, arrange meat balls, alternating with cherry tomatoes.
- Whisk cream with 3 eggs, spices, herbs, salt and pepper, pour over the quiche.
- Bake at 180°C for 40 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with grated cheese.
Three-cheese quiche with spinach
Ingredients:
- base: 300 g cottage cheese, 1 egg, 1 tsp soda, 350-400 g whole wheat flour, a pinch of turmeric, salt;
- filling: 150 g cottage cheese, 150 g feta cheese, 150 g homemade mozzarella, a large bunch of spinach, 1 young garlic or 2 cloves, dill, a little butter;
- filling: 4 tbsp sour cream or white yogurt, 2 eggs, salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, black sesame seeds or nuts for decoration.
Preparation:
- Knead the dough for the base, let rest for 30 minutes, grease the mold with butter, form a crust with high sides. Bake for 15 minutes, prick with a fork.
- Fry garlic in butter, add spinach, stew for 5 minutes, add dill, salt and pepper. Place on the base, add cheeses.
- Whisk eggs with sour cream, add salt, pepper and nutmeg, pour over the quiche.
- Bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Decorate with sesame seeds or nuts.