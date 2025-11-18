How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips

The cold season changes the conditions in which indoor plants live. Reduced light, a different watering regime, and dry air become a challenge for them. Natalia Panchuk, manager of potted plant care at the "Troyanda flowers" store, told a UNN journalist how these factors affect plants and how to properly care for green pets in winter.

The specialist explains that during the winter period, the development of most plants slows down. Such changes are natural and do not always indicate a problem.

"In the cold season, most indoor plants enter a period of slowed growth. Less light, low temperatures, and humidity fluctuations can cause leaf drop, yellowing, or a general 'stalling' of development – this is a natural reaction."

In winter, plants consume less water, so it is important not to overwater them. Water only after the top layer of soil has completely dried out.

"In winter, plants consume significantly less water, so they need to be watered less often. It is better to underwater than to overwater, because in the cold, roots rot faster."

Light and humidity in winter

Also, light-loving plants may lack natural light in winter. Therefore, sometimes it is necessary to add artificial light. Phytolamps can be useful in this regard.

"Additional phytolamps help compensate for the short daylight hours and prevent shoots from stretching. It is advisable to turn them on for 6–8 hours a day."

Dry air due to heating also negatively affects plants. To avoid this, Natalia recommends increasing the humidity in the room.

"You can use a humidifier, trays with water, or place plants in groups so that they retain moisture for each other. It is also worth avoiding close contact with radiators and heat flows."

It is especially important to pay close attention to winter care. The expert spoke about the most common mistakes in caring for green pets that should be avoided. Among them:

overwatering.

fertilizing plants during dormancy (most do not need it).

frequent rearrangement or stressful temperature changes.

ventilation with cold drafts that can damage leaves.

Adhering to these simple care rules helps plants to more easily survive the cold period. Proper watering, sufficient light, and humidity ensure their stable health. This allows them to meet spring with fresh and strong plants.