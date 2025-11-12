$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2726 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24706 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31085 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50902 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54809 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84503 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45346 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70201 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56649 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23972 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The AtlanticNovember 11, 10:19 PM • 22171 views
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 15632 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 8266 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideo02:27 AM • 16354 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 4654 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84503 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 59919 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 70201 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56649 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 104920 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Brazil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 3956 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 5172 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 20031 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 35115 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 40032 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Spotify
Leopard 2

How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2676 views

Nutritionist Lyudmyla Fedorchenko shared how to prepare the body for winter, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and daily routine. She recommends adding fatty fish, eggs, liver, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and vegetables rich in vitamin C to the diet, as well as paying attention to vitamins D, zinc, and omega-3.

How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist

With the onset of cold weather, the body needs additional support – both in nutrition and in daily routine. What foods and habits will help maintain immunity, energy, and well-being during the autumn-winter period – Lyudmyla Fedorchenko, a gastroenterologist-dietitian at the Dobrobut medical network, told a UNN journalist.

With the onset of cold weather, the body needs more nutrients to maintain immunity and energy, so the dietitian advises paying attention to foods that help to endure the cold season more easily. "In the cold season, it is important to add fatty fish, seafood, eggs, liver, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and vegetables with vitamin C to the diet," the specialist noted.

Special attention should be paid to vitamins and microelements, which are often lacking in winter. The most common deficiency is vitamin D.

Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast28.10.25, 10:00 • 18006 views

WHO and the Ministry of Health recommend prophylactic intake of vitamin D – 1000-2000 IU per day for adults, as recommended by a doctor

- emphasized the dietitian.

Also useful is zinc, which supports the immune system, and omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammatory processes. B vitamins contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Sources of zinc are meat, eggs, liver, nuts, and omega-3 can be obtained from fatty fish, flax seeds, and walnuts

- added the expert.

The specialist advises not to skip breakfast and to adhere to a regimen with three main meals. It is useful to eat warm dishes – soups, porridges, baked vegetables.

Warm food helps maintain internal body temperature and reduces cravings for sweets

- she explained.

How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer02.11.25, 10:00 • 71342 views

It is also important to drink enough fluids, as cold reduces the feeling of thirst. Insufficient drinking in winter can cause fatigue, headaches, and dry skin.

It is recommended to drink about 30-35 ml of water per kilogram of body weight, including teas, soups, and compotes

- emphasized the dietitian.

Finally, the specialist reminded that adequate sleep, outdoor walks, and moderate physical activity help the body stay in good shape and adapt more easily to winter.

Alla Kiosak

HealthLife hack
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
World Health Organization