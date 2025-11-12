How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist

With the onset of cold weather, the body needs additional support – both in nutrition and in daily routine. What foods and habits will help maintain immunity, energy, and well-being during the autumn-winter period – Lyudmyla Fedorchenko, a gastroenterologist-dietitian at the Dobrobut medical network, told a UNN journalist.

With the onset of cold weather, the body needs more nutrients to maintain immunity and energy, so the dietitian advises paying attention to foods that help to endure the cold season more easily. "In the cold season, it is important to add fatty fish, seafood, eggs, liver, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and vegetables with vitamin C to the diet," the specialist noted.

Special attention should be paid to vitamins and microelements, which are often lacking in winter. The most common deficiency is vitamin D.

WHO and the Ministry of Health recommend prophylactic intake of vitamin D – 1000-2000 IU per day for adults, as recommended by a doctor - emphasized the dietitian.

Also useful is zinc, which supports the immune system, and omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammatory processes. B vitamins contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Sources of zinc are meat, eggs, liver, nuts, and omega-3 can be obtained from fatty fish, flax seeds, and walnuts - added the expert.

The specialist advises not to skip breakfast and to adhere to a regimen with three main meals. It is useful to eat warm dishes – soups, porridges, baked vegetables.

Warm food helps maintain internal body temperature and reduces cravings for sweets - she explained.

It is also important to drink enough fluids, as cold reduces the feeling of thirst. Insufficient drinking in winter can cause fatigue, headaches, and dry skin.

It is recommended to drink about 30-35 ml of water per kilogram of body weight, including teas, soups, and compotes - emphasized the dietitian.

Finally, the specialist reminded that adequate sleep, outdoor walks, and moderate physical activity help the body stay in good shape and adapt more easily to winter.