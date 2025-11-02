How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 7284 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 35218 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 66239 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 71720 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 96449 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 86400 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 44004 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56300 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45516 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37998 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation announced a strike in the Kupyansk direction on the 16th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which does not exist - OTV "Kharkiv"PhotoNovember 1, 11:58 PM • 7086 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 2, 01:25 AM • 25018 views
Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threatsNovember 2, 02:23 AM • 11794 views
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey04:05 AM • 9838 views
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhoto05:43 AM • 8514 views
Publications
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 7294 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 96455 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 86405 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 89324 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 74347 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Mykola Leontovych
Pete Hegseth
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 26936 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 71725 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 89324 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 53049 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 61392 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Heating

How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7314 views

Fitness trainer Anastasiia Ishchenko shared tips on how to properly exercise outdoors in cold weather. She emphasized the importance of warm-up, layered clothing, proper breathing, and nutrition to avoid hypothermia and injuries.

How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer

Outdoor activities in late autumn can be very effective if you know how to prepare properly. Cold stimulates calorie burning, strengthens immunity, and increases endurance, but at the same time creates risks of hypothermia and injuries. Fitness trainer Anastasia Ishchenko told UNN journalist how to dress, breathe, eat, and adapt to outdoor workouts in autumn.

How not to catch a cold and train effectively in the frost

Outdoor activities in winter can be more beneficial than they seem at first glance. Cold stimulates calorie burning, strengthens immunity, and increases the body's endurance. But low temperatures require a special approach: improper clothing, excessive load, or ignoring the body's signals can quickly lead to hypothermia, injuries, or a cold.

Before going out into the cold, warm up at home. Light squats, arm swings, bends, and jumps will help you warm up your muscles and prepare your heart and lungs. This will undoubtedly reduce the risk of injuries and allow the body to adapt better and faster to the low temperature outside.

- says Ishchenko.

It is important to carefully monitor the body's signals. Chills, pale skin, headache, or sore throat are reasons to stop training. She added that autumn and winter training should be planned for the daytime, as morning and late evening in winter or late autumn are the coldest.

Clothing for frosty training

Proper clothing is the key to successful and safe training.

The main principle is "layering." A base layer, such as thermal underwear, wicks moisture away from the skin. A middle layer – a fleece jacket – retains heat. An outer layer – for example, a jacket – protects against frosty wind.

- explains the trainer.

Anastasia notes that it is also necessary to insulate the extremities – socks and gloves should be warm and comfortable so as not to restrict blood circulation. Gloves should keep warm even when wet, and a hat or buff should cover the ears and face. Shoes should be chosen with a water-repellent sole and tread to prevent slipping.

Training technique in the cold

You need to start slowly, namely – give the body time to adapt to low temperatures. You don't need to go outside – and immediately run from the entrance, for example, wait a few minutes.

- warns the trainer.

According to her, it is better to breathe through the nose during frosty training – this slightly warms the air entering the lungs and reduces irritation of the respiratory tract.

The trainer also emphasizes the importance of finishing the workout: "Don't stop abruptly. Gradually reduce the intensity so that the body cools down without stress. Then immediately change into dry warm clothes," she says.

10 simple habits that will make you healthier17.03.25, 17:27 • 62283 views

Nutrition

The most common mistake, according to her, is to go hungry for training, because in the cold the body burns more calories, and without energy it begins to "eat" its own reserves. This is not only ineffective, but also dangerous, because blood sugar levels can drop sharply, which causes a deterioration in well-being. But sugary drinks or energy drinks are also not the best idea. They sharply increase glucose levels, and then cause a drop in energy – this can lead to trembling or weakness in the cold.

The ideal time to eat before a workout is 60–90 minutes. Cold air and heavy food can cause stomach cramps. It is better to choose warm, light meals.

In the cold, the body expends more energy to warm up... so before training, you should drink a warm drink, for example, herbal tea or even a little warm milk, and eat a light snack rich in carbohydrates - as an option, a bowl of porridge with nuts to maintain energy. After training, the meal should be protein-carbohydrate for recovery.

- Anastasia says.

Features for different types of activity

Running in the frost should be at a moderate pace so as not to overload the heart. Strength exercises, on the contrary, are better done dynamically, with your own weight, so that the body does not freeze.

Before strength training, an active warm-up is mandatory: 5–7 minutes of jumping in place, circular movements of the shoulders, knees, torso rotations. Movements should be slower than in the gym to avoid sudden loads. It is also important not to stand still for a long time. When you just wait, the body cools down quickly.

The main thing is to listen to your body and not take risks. It is important to adhere to three basic principles, including keeping warm, doing everything gradually, and... remembering safety. This is very important. Then winter training can be very effective and enjoyable.

- she concludes.

Yoga, stretching, pilates outdoors at this time are possible at temperatures not lower than –5°C, and provided that the place is not windy.

Yoga in the cold is a risk of injury. Muscles simply do not warm up, and any deep stretching can be dangerous. If you want to practice outdoors, it is better to limit yourself to a short warm-up or breathing exercises in warm clothes, and do the main session at home.

- the trainer concludes.

The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?03.10.25, 12:02 • 36758 views

Alona Utkina

SportsHealthPublications
Frosts in Ukraine