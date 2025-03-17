10 Simple Habits That Will Make You Healthier

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104524 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167269 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173145 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144568 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196057 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124761 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46591 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158730 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37057 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84235 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 22701 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15083 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84363 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 104524 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167269 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158852 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19975 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 22798 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37155 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46690 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135624 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

10 Simple Habits That Will Make You Healthier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61668 views

Good health is the result of many habits. Take the stairs, snack, choose comfortable shoes, add activity, and don't forget about doctors.

10 Simple Habits That Will Make You Healthier

Good health is the result of many habits, most of which a person is able to form independently. Here are 10 simple steps you can take to significantly improve your well-being, writes UNN.

Take the stairs

Climbing up and down the stairs at least three times a day, a person can improve the condition of their cardiovascular system by 5-10% within 6 weeks.

Have a healthy snack before bed

Night snacks are notoriously unhealthy. Usually at the end of the working day, you dream of getting to the junk food you've been craving all day. But as such, a late dinner is not a crime. Choose foods that are rich in fiber (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes), magnesium (seeds, spinach, cherry juice), vitamin D (cod liver, salmon, tuna, sardines, beef liver, egg yolk), tryptophan (turkey, chicken, dairy products).

Don't listen to loud music

In most headphones, you can listen to loud music for no more than 8 minutes, then such frequencies begin to negatively affect a person's hearing. In order not to harm your health, it is better to keep the volume control below half.

Get plants

Green friends at home and at work help to increase attention and lower blood pressure, and the aromas of some plants, such as geranium, lavender or rosemary, also have a calming effect.

Choose comfortable shoes

The material from which the shoes are made is important. Ideally, it should be made of natural materials to allow air to pass through and remove excess moisture. Ideally, the insole should be made of leather, which can neutralize odors, or impregnated with an antibacterial liquid. Otherwise, fungal diseases cannot be avoided.

Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast15.03.25, 07:13 • 31329 views

Also, uncomfortable shoes can provoke a change in the load on the foot, which causes a violation of biomechanics in the ankle, knee and hip joints.

Calluses, skin ulcers, the appearance of "heel spurs" are also a consequence of "abuse" of poor-quality shoes, which are very difficult to treat.

Add daily activity

Despite the fact that experts cannot agree on the exact number of steps a person needs each day, studies say that walking improves well-being. Researchers have found that the more steps people took per day (up to 10,000), the lower their risks of heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

Don't overeat

Nutritionists insist that there should be no more than four hours between meals. So if someone is used to having lunch at noon and dinner at 8 pm, after work, you should think about a snack between these meals.

Don't neglect visiting the doctor

Most diseases can be detected in the early stages. Therefore, regular visits to the doctor will help to maintain health and save money on long-term treatment of a neglected disease. In particular, around the age of 40, every person is recommended to undergo a comprehensive examination by an ophthalmologist. Age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma (loss of peripheral vision caused by nerve damage in the eyes associated with pressure) are among the leading causes of blindness.

Don't brush your teeth immediately after eating

Food makes the environment in your mouth quite acidic. Human saliva partially neutralizes it, but if you brush your teeth too early, you're essentially just rubbing that acid into your teeth. Therefore, it is worth waiting 20-30 minutes before hygienic procedures.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthLife hack
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.86
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,798.95