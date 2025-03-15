Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15577 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167810 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15577 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84810 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105348 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167810 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159289 views
Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast

Kyiv • UNN

 31329 views

On Saturday morning, prepare pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheesecakes, oatmeal or toast with chicken and avocado. These simple dishes in the morning will give you energy for the whole day.

Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast

On Saturday morning, you can prepare many delicious and simple dishes that will lift your mood and energize you for the whole day. UNN suggests several breakfast options.

1. Pancakes:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of flour

- 1 tbsp of sugar

- 1 tsp of baking powder

- 1/2 tsp of vanilla sugar

- 1 egg

- 1 cup of milk

- 2 tbsp of oil

- a pinch of salt

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, beat the egg with milk and oil. Add the liquid mixture to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour the batter onto a preheated pan, forming small round pancakes. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve with honey, fruits or berries.

2. Fried eggs:

Ingredients:

- 2 eggs

- 1 tbsp of oil or butter

- salt and pepper to taste

- greens (optional)

Preparation:

Heat a frying pan with oil or butter. When the fat is hot, crack the eggs into the pan. Add salt and pepper. Fry to the desired level of readiness: from a liquid yolk to fully cooked. If desired, you can add greens or vegetables for a brighter taste.

3. Cheesecakes:

Ingredients:

- 250 g of cottage cheese

- 1 egg

- 2 tbsp of sugar

- 1 tsp of vanilla sugar

- 2 tbsp of flour

- 1 tsp of baking powder

- oil for frying

Preparation:

Mix cottage cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla sugar, flour and baking powder until smooth. Form small balls or cakes. Fry the cheesecakes on both sides in a preheated pan with oil until golden brown. Serve with honey, jam or sour cream.

4. Oatmeal:

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of oatmeal flakes

- 1 cup of milk or water

- 1 tbsp of honey

- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon

- fruits or berries for decoration

Preparation:

Pour oatmeal with milk or water, add cinnamon and honey. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until ready (usually 5-7 minutes). Serve with your favorite fruits or berries.

5. Toast with chicken, avocado and sauce:

Ingredients:

- 2 slices of bread

- 100 g of boiled or baked chicken

- 1 avocado

- 1 tbsp of mayonnaise

- 1 tsp of mustard

- salt and pepper to taste

Preparation: Toast the bread until crispy. Cut the chicken into thin slices, mash the avocado or cut into cubes. Prepare the sauce by mixing mayonnaise with mustard. Put chicken, avocado on the prepared toast and pour over the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. This is a delicious and satisfying breakfast option.

With these simple and delicious dishes, your Saturday breakfast will not only be delicious, but also provide energy for the whole day!

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyLife hack
