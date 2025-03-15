Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday morning, prepare pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheesecakes, oatmeal or toast with chicken and avocado. These simple dishes in the morning will give you energy for the whole day.
On Saturday morning, you can prepare many delicious and simple dishes that will lift your mood and energize you for the whole day. UNN suggests several breakfast options.
1. Pancakes:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of flour
- 1 tbsp of sugar
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp of vanilla sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of milk
- 2 tbsp of oil
- a pinch of salt
Preparation:
In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, beat the egg with milk and oil. Add the liquid mixture to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour the batter onto a preheated pan, forming small round pancakes. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve with honey, fruits or berries.
2. Fried eggs:
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp of oil or butter
- salt and pepper to taste
- greens (optional)
Preparation:
Heat a frying pan with oil or butter. When the fat is hot, crack the eggs into the pan. Add salt and pepper. Fry to the desired level of readiness: from a liquid yolk to fully cooked. If desired, you can add greens or vegetables for a brighter taste.
3. Cheesecakes:
Ingredients:
- 250 g of cottage cheese
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp of sugar
- 1 tsp of vanilla sugar
- 2 tbsp of flour
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- oil for frying
Preparation:
Mix cottage cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla sugar, flour and baking powder until smooth. Form small balls or cakes. Fry the cheesecakes on both sides in a preheated pan with oil until golden brown. Serve with honey, jam or sour cream.
4. Oatmeal:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of oatmeal flakes
- 1 cup of milk or water
- 1 tbsp of honey
- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- fruits or berries for decoration
Preparation:
Pour oatmeal with milk or water, add cinnamon and honey. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until ready (usually 5-7 minutes). Serve with your favorite fruits or berries.
5. Toast with chicken, avocado and sauce:
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of bread
- 100 g of boiled or baked chicken
- 1 avocado
- 1 tbsp of mayonnaise
- 1 tsp of mustard
- salt and pepper to taste
Preparation: Toast the bread until crispy. Cut the chicken into thin slices, mash the avocado or cut into cubes. Prepare the sauce by mixing mayonnaise with mustard. Put chicken, avocado on the prepared toast and pour over the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. This is a delicious and satisfying breakfast option.
With these simple and delicious dishes, your Saturday breakfast will not only be delicious, but also provide energy for the whole day!
