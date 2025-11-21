Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes

$42.150.06
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Popular news
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 45748 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 26119 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24840 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 6262 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany12:55 PM • 12832 views
Publications
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 2460 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13054 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 30216 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 29666 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 45789 views
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24865 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 42863 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 45276 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 58834 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 80475 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2460 views

Five unique cheburek recipes are presented, including options with cheese filling in "drunk" dough, homemade chebureks with beef, with potatoes, with mushrooms, and also lazy cheburek from lavash with rice and turkey mince. Each recipe details the ingredients and step-by-step cooking process, ensuring a crispy, juicy, and aromatic result.

Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes

Crispy, juicy, tender, and aromatic - chebureks have been and remain a favorite dish at home and on the festive table. UNN has prepared 5 unique recipes for this dish that will conquer any stomach.

Chebureks with cheese filling in "drunk" dough

Ingredients:

  • for the dough: flour – 500 g, water – 1.5 cups, egg – 1 pc., vodka – 1 tbsp, vegetable oil – 1 tbsp, salt – to taste;
    • for the filling: hard cheese – 150 g;
      • for serving (optional): "Katyk" sauce: sour milk or fatty kefir with chopped herbs (basil, cilantro, parsley).

        Preparation:

        1. Bring water to a boil, add vegetable oil and salt. Gradually add flour and knead the dough.
          1. When the dough has cooled slightly, add the egg and vodka. Mix well until smooth.
            1. Roll out the dough into thin circles the size of a palm. Fill with a mixture of grated hard cheese and diced soft cheese (no need to salt).
              1. Carefully pinch the edges, fry in a preheated pan until golden brown on both sides.
                1. Serve hot with "Katyk" sauce. This wonderful combination of warm cheese and fresh herbs will make your chebureks especially delicious.

                  Homemade Chebureks with Beef

                  Ingredients:

                  • for the dough (for 8-12 pcs.): flour – 600 g, water (warm, ~50°C) – 250 ml, salt – 1 tsp, sugar – 1 tsp, vinegar – 1 tsp, vegetable oil – 1 tbsp;
                    • for the filling: ground beef – 800 g, onion – 1 large, garlic – 2 cloves, cumin – 1 tbsp, water (very cold) – 200 ml, salt and pepper – to taste, vegetable oil – for frying.

                      Preparation:

                      1. In a bowl, mix flour, salt, sugar, vinegar, oil, and warm water. Knead a pliable dough, wrap it in plastic wrap, and leave it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
                        1. Pass the beef through a meat grinder or use ready-made ground meat (preferably not too fatty). Finely chop the onion and garlic, add to the ground meat. Season with salt, pepper, and cumin. Pour in 200 ml of cold water and mix thoroughly. Leave for 10 minutes to "infuse".
                          1. Divide the dough into 8-12 balls. Roll out each ball into a thin round layer. Place the filling on one half, moisten the edges with water, and cover with the other half of the dough. Carefully pinch the edges.
                            1. Give the chebureks a beautiful shape with a knife and press the edges again with a fork so that the filling does not leak out during frying.
                              1. In a well-heated pan with plenty of oil, fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. Fry in batches so they don't stick to each other. Place the finished ones on paper towels to remove excess oil.

                                3. Chebureks with potatoes

                                Ingredients:

                                • for the dough: wheat flour – 4 cups, water (boiling water) – 1-1.5 cups, oil – 2 tbsp, salt – 1 tsp;
                                  • for the filling: potatoes – 1 kg, onions – 2 pcs., salt – to taste, vegetable oil – for frying;
                                    • for frying: vegetable oil – enough for the pan.

                                      Preparation:

                                      1. Sift flour into a bowl, add salt and mix. Pour in boiling water in a stream, stirring actively with a spoon. Knead the dough with your hands, pour in the oil. Roll the dough into a ball, cover with a napkin and set aside for a while.
                                        1. Peel, wash and boil the potatoes until cooked. Drain the water and mash into a puree. Finely chop the onion and fry in a pan until golden brown, then mix with the potatoes. Salt and mix thoroughly.
                                          1. Divide the dough into portioned balls. Roll out each ball into a flatbread, place the potato filling. Fold the cheburek and seal the edges.
                                            1. In a strongly heated pan with oil, fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. It is better to fry 2 pieces at a time so that they do not stick together.
                                              1. Place the finished chebureks on a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve hot.

                                                4. Chebureks with mushrooms — a juicy recipe

                                                Ingredients:

                                                • for the dough: wheat flour – 400 g, milk – 200 ml, chicken egg – 1 pc., dry yeast – 5 g, sunflower oil – 20 ml, salt – to taste;
                                                  • for the filling: champignons – 300 g, onion – 1 pc., sunflower oil – 20 ml, salt, ground black pepper – to taste, herbs – to taste;
                                                    • for frying: sunflower oil – 400 ml.

                                                      Preparation:

                                                      1. Add yeast, salt, oil, and 100 g of flour to warm milk. Mix and leave the dough to rise for 15 minutes. Then add the egg and the rest of the flour, knead the dough. Cover with a towel and place in a warm place for 1 hour to rise.
                                                        1. Wash the mushrooms and cut them into small pieces. Peel and finely chop the onion. Fry the onion in a pan with oil until translucent, add the mushrooms, salt, pepper, and fry until golden brown. Finally, add chopped herbs and mix. Let the filling cool.
                                                          1. Roll out the dough into a thin layer on a floured surface. Cut out circles about 15 cm in diameter. Place the filling on one half of each circle, cover with the other half of the dough, and carefully pinch the edges.
                                                            1. Heat the oil well in a deep frying pan. Fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. Place the finished ones on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
                                                              1. Transfer the chebureks to a plate and serve hot.

                                                                5. Lazy Cheburek from lavash (with rice and turkey mince)

                                                                Ingredients (2 servings / 4 "chebureks"):

                                                                • round lavash – 4 pcs;
                                                                  • rice – 100 g;
                                                                    • turkey mince – 200 g;
                                                                      • onions – 4 pcs. (medium);
                                                                        • soy sauce – 10 ml.;
                                                                          • hard cheese – 100 g;
                                                                            • eggs – 2 pcs;
                                                                              • greens (parsley, dill) – 2 tbsp;
                                                                                • salt, ground black pepper – to taste.

                                                                                  Preparation:

                                                                                  1. Boil the rice until cooked and let it cool. Pass the turkey fillet and onion through a meat grinder. Mix the mince, rice, onion, soy sauce, eggs, herbs, salt, and pepper until smooth.
                                                                                    1. Moisten the lavash on both sides with water to make it soft and elastic.
                                                                                      1. Place the filling on one half of the lavash, sprinkle with grated cheese. Cover with the other half and press the edges with a fork so that they stick together tightly.
                                                                                        1. In a heated pan, fry the "chebureks" over low heat on both sides until golden brown.
                                                                                          1. Serve hot, optionally with sour cream or yogurt sauce.

                                                                                            Alla Kiosak

                                                                                            Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                            Mushrooms