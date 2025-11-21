Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
Kyiv • UNN
Five unique cheburek recipes are presented, including options with cheese filling in "drunk" dough, homemade chebureks with beef, with potatoes, with mushrooms, and also lazy cheburek from lavash with rice and turkey mince. Each recipe details the ingredients and step-by-step cooking process, ensuring a crispy, juicy, and aromatic result.
Crispy, juicy, tender, and aromatic - chebureks have been and remain a favorite dish at home and on the festive table. UNN has prepared 5 unique recipes for this dish that will conquer any stomach.
Chebureks with cheese filling in "drunk" dough
Ingredients:
- for the dough: flour – 500 g, water – 1.5 cups, egg – 1 pc., vodka – 1 tbsp, vegetable oil – 1 tbsp, salt – to taste;
- for the filling: hard cheese – 150 g;
- for serving (optional): "Katyk" sauce: sour milk or fatty kefir with chopped herbs (basil, cilantro, parsley).
Preparation:
- Bring water to a boil, add vegetable oil and salt. Gradually add flour and knead the dough.
- When the dough has cooled slightly, add the egg and vodka. Mix well until smooth.
- Roll out the dough into thin circles the size of a palm. Fill with a mixture of grated hard cheese and diced soft cheese (no need to salt).
- Carefully pinch the edges, fry in a preheated pan until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with "Katyk" sauce. This wonderful combination of warm cheese and fresh herbs will make your chebureks especially delicious.
Homemade Chebureks with Beef
Ingredients:
- for the dough (for 8-12 pcs.): flour – 600 g, water (warm, ~50°C) – 250 ml, salt – 1 tsp, sugar – 1 tsp, vinegar – 1 tsp, vegetable oil – 1 tbsp;
- for the filling: ground beef – 800 g, onion – 1 large, garlic – 2 cloves, cumin – 1 tbsp, water (very cold) – 200 ml, salt and pepper – to taste, vegetable oil – for frying.
Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix flour, salt, sugar, vinegar, oil, and warm water. Knead a pliable dough, wrap it in plastic wrap, and leave it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Pass the beef through a meat grinder or use ready-made ground meat (preferably not too fatty). Finely chop the onion and garlic, add to the ground meat. Season with salt, pepper, and cumin. Pour in 200 ml of cold water and mix thoroughly. Leave for 10 minutes to "infuse".
- Divide the dough into 8-12 balls. Roll out each ball into a thin round layer. Place the filling on one half, moisten the edges with water, and cover with the other half of the dough. Carefully pinch the edges.
- Give the chebureks a beautiful shape with a knife and press the edges again with a fork so that the filling does not leak out during frying.
- In a well-heated pan with plenty of oil, fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. Fry in batches so they don't stick to each other. Place the finished ones on paper towels to remove excess oil.
3. Chebureks with potatoes
Ingredients:
- for the dough: wheat flour – 4 cups, water (boiling water) – 1-1.5 cups, oil – 2 tbsp, salt – 1 tsp;
- for the filling: potatoes – 1 kg, onions – 2 pcs., salt – to taste, vegetable oil – for frying;
- for frying: vegetable oil – enough for the pan.
Preparation:
- Sift flour into a bowl, add salt and mix. Pour in boiling water in a stream, stirring actively with a spoon. Knead the dough with your hands, pour in the oil. Roll the dough into a ball, cover with a napkin and set aside for a while.
- Peel, wash and boil the potatoes until cooked. Drain the water and mash into a puree. Finely chop the onion and fry in a pan until golden brown, then mix with the potatoes. Salt and mix thoroughly.
- Divide the dough into portioned balls. Roll out each ball into a flatbread, place the potato filling. Fold the cheburek and seal the edges.
- In a strongly heated pan with oil, fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. It is better to fry 2 pieces at a time so that they do not stick together.
- Place the finished chebureks on a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve hot.
4. Chebureks with mushrooms — a juicy recipe
Ingredients:
- for the dough: wheat flour – 400 g, milk – 200 ml, chicken egg – 1 pc., dry yeast – 5 g, sunflower oil – 20 ml, salt – to taste;
- for the filling: champignons – 300 g, onion – 1 pc., sunflower oil – 20 ml, salt, ground black pepper – to taste, herbs – to taste;
- for frying: sunflower oil – 400 ml.
Preparation:
- Add yeast, salt, oil, and 100 g of flour to warm milk. Mix and leave the dough to rise for 15 minutes. Then add the egg and the rest of the flour, knead the dough. Cover with a towel and place in a warm place for 1 hour to rise.
- Wash the mushrooms and cut them into small pieces. Peel and finely chop the onion. Fry the onion in a pan with oil until translucent, add the mushrooms, salt, pepper, and fry until golden brown. Finally, add chopped herbs and mix. Let the filling cool.
- Roll out the dough into a thin layer on a floured surface. Cut out circles about 15 cm in diameter. Place the filling on one half of each circle, cover with the other half of the dough, and carefully pinch the edges.
- Heat the oil well in a deep frying pan. Fry the chebureks on both sides until golden brown. Place the finished ones on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
- Transfer the chebureks to a plate and serve hot.
5. Lazy Cheburek from lavash (with rice and turkey mince)
Ingredients (2 servings / 4 "chebureks"):
- round lavash – 4 pcs;
- rice – 100 g;
- turkey mince – 200 g;
- onions – 4 pcs. (medium);
- soy sauce – 10 ml.;
- hard cheese – 100 g;
- eggs – 2 pcs;
- greens (parsley, dill) – 2 tbsp;
- salt, ground black pepper – to taste.
Preparation:
- Boil the rice until cooked and let it cool. Pass the turkey fillet and onion through a meat grinder. Mix the mince, rice, onion, soy sauce, eggs, herbs, salt, and pepper until smooth.
- Moisten the lavash on both sides with water to make it soft and elastic.
- Place the filling on one half of the lavash, sprinkle with grated cheese. Cover with the other half and press the edges with a fork so that they stick together tightly.
- In a heated pan, fry the "chebureks" over low heat on both sides until golden brown.
- Serve hot, optionally with sour cream or yogurt sauce.