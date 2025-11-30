Spain records new suspected cases of African swine fever: pork exports at risk, markets closing

Photo: Reuters

In Spain, the number of possible cases of African swine fever (ASF) among wild boars is steadily increasing, intensifying pressure on one of the country's key export industries. According to La Vanguardia, another eight animals with suspected infection have been found near Barcelona, while the government is trying to minimize economic losses, writes UNN.

Details

Citing sources close to the Catalan Ministry of Agriculture, the publication reports that two cases have already been confirmed, and another 12 are undergoing laboratory tests. If the diagnosis is confirmed, the total number of infected animals will rise to 14.

Spain confirms first African swine fever case in 30 years: exports to China at risk

The first ASF outbreak was a serious blow to Spain – the largest pork producer in the EU. According to the Minister of Agriculture, about a third of pork export certificates have already been blocked.

Of the 400 export certificates to 104 countries, a third are blocked. We are working to open them as soon as possible – said Luis Planas.

He added that pork exports are estimated at 8.8 billion euros per year, emphasizing the importance of maintaining access to international markets.

Our task is to keep international markets open – said Planas.

Although African swine fever does not pose a threat to humans, it spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boars, and a number of countries have already imposed import restrictions.

Taiwan has banned the import of "all pork products and live pigs," China has closed its borders to pork from Barcelona province, Great Britain has temporarily suspended pork imports from Catalonia, and Mexico has suspended supplies of pork products from all of Spain.

Experts warn that if the infection continues to spread, Spain could face even stricter trade consequences.

Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters