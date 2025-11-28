Spain confirms first African swine fever case in 30 years: exports to China at risk

$42.190.11
Meetings with the American side will take place in the near future - Zelenskyy
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31888 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Spain confirms first African swine fever case in 30 years: exports to China at risk

 130 views

African swine fever has been detected in wild boars near Barcelona, Spain, marking the first case since 1994. This incident threatens pork exports to China, although the agreement allows restrictions only for the affected region.

Spain confirms first African swine fever case in 30 years: exports to China at risk

Spain has recorded its first case of African swine fever (ASF) since 1994 – the virus was detected in two wild boars found dead near Barcelona. This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasizing that the incident could jeopardize rapidly growing pork exports to China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The outbreak occurred just as Madrid is trying to strengthen its position in the Chinese market. At the same time, the situation may be controllable: a recent agreement between China and Spain provides for the introduction of possible restrictions only on the affected region, and not on the entire country. Catalonia, where the infected boars were found, accounts for about 8% of national pig production.

Buryatia authorities urge not to eat marmots due to an outbreak of bubonic plague - Russian media11.10.25, 18:51 • 10943 views

Spain is the largest pork producer in the EU and exports products worth about 3.5 billion euros annually. Therefore, even a local incident has significant economic importance.

This is not the best news. The European market is already experiencing difficulties after a 20% price drop since July... There is a risk of an embargo against the largest pork exporter from the EU, particularly in Asia and, in particular, in China 

– noted Jean-Paul Simier, an analyst at the French research group Cyclope.

The farmers' association Asaja noted that the industry is well prepared for such challenges but called on the authorities to strengthen control over wild animal populations.

We have modernized farms for years, strengthened biosecurity, and made our operations among the most advanced in the world 

– the statement says.

The industry group Interporc reported that they are cooperating with the Catalan and central authorities, and a 20-kilometer surveillance zone has already been established around the incident site. The organization emphasized that this step demonstrates the high level of veterinary control operating in Spain.

California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite21.08.25, 16:13 • 4111 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Animals
Catalonia
Reuters
European Union
Spain
Madrid
China