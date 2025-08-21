California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite

A new case of plague has been recorded in the USA – a resident of the Lake Tahoe area in California tested positive after likely contracting the infection while camping. According to preliminary data, the man may have contracted the infection from the bite of an infected flea.

This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Local officials reported that the patient is at home under medical supervision and is gradually recovering. Doctors emphasize that the plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, remains a natural phenomenon in many regions of California, especially in mountainous areas where wild rodents live.

Experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that on average, seven cases of plague are recorded in the country each year.

Infection most often occurs through bites from infected fleas or contact with sick animals. Symptoms appear within two weeks – these include fever, chills, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes. Fortunately, modern antibiotics effectively treat this infection.

The last case of plague in the Lake Tahoe area was recorded in 2020. This year, Californian epidemiologists have already detected several infected rodents in the region.

Doctors urge residents and tourists to take precautions:

use insect repellents;

treat pets for fleas;

do not allow cats and dogs to sleep in the same bed with people after walks in the wild;

clear areas of garbage, stones, and shrubs that can become a home for rodents.

Experts emphasize: although the plague is currently treatable, its appearance indicates that the threat has not completely disappeared.

