Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 6502 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 3594 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 11590 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 30939 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 40758 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 44350 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 69275 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 171889 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72015 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

A new case of plague has been recorded in California: a resident of the Lake Tahoe area tested positive after a flea bite. The patient is recovering at home, and doctors remind about the natural spread of plague in mountainous areas.

California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite

A new case of plague has been recorded in the USA – a resident of the Lake Tahoe area in California tested positive after likely contracting the infection while camping. According to preliminary data, the man may have contracted the infection from the bite of an infected flea.

This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Local officials reported that the patient is at home under medical supervision and is gradually recovering. Doctors emphasize that the plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, remains a natural phenomenon in many regions of California, especially in mountainous areas where wild rodents live.

Experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that on average, seven cases of plague are recorded in the country each year.

Infection most often occurs through bites from infected fleas or contact with sick animals. Symptoms appear within two weeks – these include fever, chills, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes. Fortunately, modern antibiotics effectively treat this infection.

The last case of plague in the Lake Tahoe area was recorded in 2020. This year, Californian epidemiologists have already detected several infected rodents in the region.

Doctors urge residents and tourists to take precautions:

  • use insect repellents;
    • treat pets for fleas;
      • do not allow cats and dogs to sleep in the same bed with people after walks in the wild;
        • clear areas of garbage, stones, and shrubs that can become a home for rodents.

          Experts emphasize: although the plague is currently treatable, its appearance indicates that the threat has not completely disappeared.

          Ukraine changes vaccination calendar: fewer injections, more protection20.08.25, 13:14 • 2956 views

          Stepan Haftko

          HealthWeather and environment
          Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
          California
          United States