Ukraine changes vaccination calendar: fewer injections, more protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

From January 1, 2026, Ukraine will update its National Vaccination Calendar, introducing a European approach with multicomponent vaccines. A new HPV vaccine will appear for girls aged 12-13, and the country will completely abandon the oral polio vaccine.

Ukraine changes vaccination calendar: fewer injections, more protection

From January 1 next year, changes will take place in Ukraine's National Vaccination Calendar. In particular, the updated calendar provides for a European approach in the context of using multicomponent vaccines so that a child receives maximum protection from one visit to the doctor, but with a minimum number of injections. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing on Wednesday, according to a correspondent of  UNN.

This year, we will separately conduct explanatory work on the introduction of the new vaccination calendar, because starting from January 1, 2026, the vaccination calendar in Ukraine changes, and this requires a certain readjustment of the system, a readjustment of the frequency of certain vaccines.

- said Kuzin.

Kuzin explained what the new vaccination calendar entails.

"The updated vaccination calendar provides for a European approach precisely in the context of using multicomponent vaccines so that a child, having come to the doctor once, receives maximum protection from one visit, but with a minimum number of injections. This also involves the introduction of new antigens, i.e., new vaccines that protect against infectious diseases. From January 1, a new antigen is being introduced for the first time in the history of Ukraine – this is protection against human papillomavirus (HPV). This is specifically for the age cohort of girls aged 12-13," Kuzin said.

He also noted that certain changes are taking place in polio vaccination.

"From January 1, Ukraine completely abandons the oral polio vaccine. We will use only the inactivated polio vaccine. This is a significant breakthrough, because it is a WHO recommendation and best practice from the point of view of protecting children," Kuzin explained.

Ukraine received 300,000 doses of vaccine to protect children from polio22.04.25, 16:10 • 5957 views

Addition

From 2026, the National Vaccination Calendar will include a vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV), which was previously only available commercially. This will be an important step in the fight against cervical cancer in Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health Kuzin stated that among the infectious diseases that are most dangerous for children's groups, schools, in particular, are polio, diphtheria, and measles is now threat https://unn.ua/news/v-moz-nazvaly-infektsiine-zakhvoriuvannia-yake-ye-zaraz-zahrozoiu-1-v-ukraini. 

