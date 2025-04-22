Ukraine received 300,000 doses of vaccine to protect children from polio

300,000 doses of oral polio vaccine (OPV) have arrived in Ukraine as humanitarian aid from UNICEF. It is noted that the distribution of vaccines to the regions is coordinated by the Center for Public Health, reports UNN.

Why is it important to get vaccinated against polio?

Polio is an infectious disease that affects the central nervous system and can cause paralysis and even death. Children under the age of five are the most vulnerable to polio. The last case of polio in Ukraine was recorded in 2021. The vaccine is recognized as the only effective protection against the disease worldwide.

According to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, vaccination against polio for children in 2025 is carried out as follows:

• at 2 months — inactivated polio vaccine (IPV);

• at 4 months — inactivated polio vaccine (IPV);

• at 6 months — oral polio vaccine (OPV);

• at 18 months — oral polio vaccine (OPV);

• at 6 years — oral polio vaccine (OPV);

• at 14 years — oral polio vaccine (OPV).

The Ministry reported that to vaccinate a child, you should contact a family doctor, therapist, pediatrician, or the nearest healthcare facility. All vaccinations according to the calendar of preventive vaccinations are free of charge.

If a child has missed any scheduled vaccinations, they should be done as soon as possible. After receiving all the recommended doses, the child will be reliably protected from polio.

Addition

UNICEF provided Ukraine with 111,100 doses of DPT vaccine for children aged six years against diphtheria and tetanus. The vaccines are stored in the national warehouse and will be distributed to the regions.

Also, 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine for newborns have arrived in Ukraine, which is part of international support for the immunization program. BCG vaccination protects children from severe forms of tuberculosis.