Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12198 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 22235 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23411 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37523 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75433 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143428 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132376 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125761 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123143 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106265 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex: what it can do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4632 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the domestic "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex, capable of destroying enemy equipment and personnel at any time of the day and in any weather. It can also deliver equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex: what it can do

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the domestic unmanned aerial complex "Volynyak". The first modifications of this development were used at the front from the first months of the war and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.  

Details 

"Volynyak" is a bombing hexacopter designed to destroy a wide range of enemy targets. The first modifications of this "bomber" have been operating at the front since the first months of the full-scale war

- reported in the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that these developments account for hundreds of destroyed units of enemy military equipment, dugouts and clusters of enemy personnel. These hexacopters are capable of performing combat missions at any time of the day and in any weather, including at dusk and in strong winds. The characteristics of the latest development have been significantly improved.

The unmanned complex consists of a control panel, pilot's glasses, a repeater and a reusable hexacopter equipped with six powerful brushless motors. The aircraft is designed specifically for transporting cargo in difficult combat conditions

- noted in the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry also explained that the "Volynyak" drone is capable of dropping ammunition on enemy targets, the striking force of which is enough to destroy heavily armored targets.

In addition, "Volynyak" can perform logistical tasks, namely: deliver the necessary equipment to the positions.

Addition

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have new support thanks to the Droid TW robotic complex - this is a domestic development designed to reduce the risks for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Droid TW also provides accurate and autonomous combat.

 The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the FPV aviation complex "General Chereshnya" for use in the troops. It can carry explosives to destroy armored vehicles, cars and shelters. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
