The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex: what it can do

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the domestic unmanned aerial complex "Volynyak". The first modifications of this development were used at the front from the first months of the war and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Volynyak" is a bombing hexacopter designed to destroy a wide range of enemy targets. The first modifications of this "bomber" have been operating at the front since the first months of the full-scale war - reported in the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that these developments account for hundreds of destroyed units of enemy military equipment, dugouts and clusters of enemy personnel. These hexacopters are capable of performing combat missions at any time of the day and in any weather, including at dusk and in strong winds. The characteristics of the latest development have been significantly improved.

The unmanned complex consists of a control panel, pilot's glasses, a repeater and a reusable hexacopter equipped with six powerful brushless motors. The aircraft is designed specifically for transporting cargo in difficult combat conditions - noted in the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry also explained that the "Volynyak" drone is capable of dropping ammunition on enemy targets, the striking force of which is enough to destroy heavily armored targets.

In addition, "Volynyak" can perform logistical tasks, namely: deliver the necessary equipment to the positions.

Addition

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have new support thanks to the Droid TW robotic complex - this is a domestic development designed to reduce the risks for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Droid TW also provides accurate and autonomous combat.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the FPV aviation complex "General Chereshnya" for use in the troops. It can carry explosives to destroy armored vehicles, cars and shelters.