Buryatia authorities urge not to eat marmots due to an outbreak of bubonic plague - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Buryatia authorities recommend residents to refrain from eating marmots. This is due to an outbreak of bubonic plague in Mongolia, where 13 cases of infection and 1 death have been recorded.
The authorities of Buryatia, part of the Russian Federation, recommended that residents not eat marmots amid an outbreak of bubonic plague in Mongolia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
In September, 13 cases of bubonic plague infection were recorded in Mongolia, including 1 death.
According to Russian media, due to the wide habitat of marmots, there is a possibility of the disease spreading to the territory of the Russian Federation.
