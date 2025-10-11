Buryatia authorities urge not to eat marmots due to an outbreak of bubonic plague - Russian media

The authorities of Buryatia, part of the Russian Federation, recommended that residents not eat marmots amid an outbreak of bubonic plague in Mongolia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In September, 13 cases of bubonic plague infection were recorded in Mongolia, including 1 death.

According to Russian media, due to the wide habitat of marmots, there is a possibility of the disease spreading to the territory of the Russian Federation.

