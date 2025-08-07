In Buryatia, refrigerators and a motorcycle are being collected to send equipment to the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In Buryatia, volunteers announced a collection of household appliances and motorcycles for the needs of the Russian army. The Krasnopeev family donated an old IZh Jupiter motorcycle to support the front.
In Russia's Buryatia, volunteers announced a collection of household appliances and motorcycles for the needs of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. Volunteers claim that such initiatives "support the front" of the Russian Federation, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.
In rural groups of the Zagraevo settlement in Buryatia, announcements appeared from volunteers of the "Angel's Wings" movement, who reported collecting refrigerators "for the needs of field hospitals." They also started collecting motorcycles
The Krasnopeev family decided to support the war in Ukraine by donating an old IZh Jupiter motorcycle.
We saw that volunteers were collecting motorcycles, asked if ours would be suitable. They said it would serve the guys - and we didn't hesitate
According to the volunteer, there are enough such "valuable" contributions: "Refrigerators from Zagraevo, a motorcycle from Ilka... Russia rests on such people."
And indeed - when the logistics of a warring army rely on decommissioned household appliances and garage rarities, one can only applaud standing.
